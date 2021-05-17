Telephonics Corporation's Mode 5 Operationally Autonomous Surveillance System Receives DoD AIMS Platform Certification

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephonics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF), announced today that its Mode 5 Operationally Autonomous Surveillance System (M5OAS) successfully completed all Department of Defense (DoD) AIMS 1201, 1202 and 1203 testing and received platform level certification. The certification testing took place at Wallops Island, Virginia, and Farmingdale, New York and included sensor validation of the company's AN/UPX-44A active Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system and AN/UPR-4(V) 6-channel Passive Detection & Reporting System (PDRS) with results showing both systems meet the requirements of DoD AIMS 17-1000 and exceed operational expectations. During the week-long testing, the PDRS consistently exceeded the maximum range required by passively detecting targets at over 200 nautical miles. The initial M5OAS system has been fully deployed in an operational theatre and additional systems have been delivered to the customer.

The M5OAS is a low cost, quick-set up, Mode S and Mode 5 compliant situational awareness system designed to meet the DoD AIMS 17-1000 program requirements for new and emerging IFF standalone surveillance systems. M5OAS can be used to upgrade legacy radar systems or utilized where Air Traffic Control (ATC) operations have been damaged in disaster relief situations or brought down for facility upgrades.

"Telephonics continues to be an industry leader in the design and development of advanced IFF and ATC technologies, and the M5OAS adds to our legacy. We were the first company to offer an All-Mode, DoD AIMS certified IFF interrogator, and we continue to lead the way by offering the first single shelter unit to integrate both active and passive IFF/ATC surveillance solutions," said David Lopez, Vice President of Surveillance Systems.

For information about the M5OAS system, please contact Kimberly Chernick at [email protected] or visit www.telephonics.com.

About Telephonics

Telephonics, founded in 1933, is recognized globally as a leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions that are deployed across a wide range of land, sea and air applications. Telephonics designs, develops, manufactures and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services to defence, aerospace and commercial customers worldwide.

Visit us at www.telephonics.com or on our social media channels:

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (" AMES "). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES , and ClosetMaid.

Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation ("Clopay"). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America . Sectional garage doors are sold to residential and commercial customers through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes brands. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.

Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Information concerning risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's results and forward-looking statements are set forth in Griffon Corporation's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

