TelePIX Exhibits at IAC 2024, the World's Largest Space Event, Demonstrating its Expansion into the Global Space Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TelePIX, a total satellite solutions company, has announced its participation in the 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2024, taking place in Milan, Italy.

The IAC is an international space conference jointly organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) and the International Institute of Space Law (IISL). Each year, it attracts over 5,000 stakeholders from the space industry. IAC 2024, scheduled for October 14-18, is organized by the Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIDAA), the Italian Space Agency (ASI), and the Italian aerospace company LEONARDO. More than 380 organizations and companies, including NASA and ESA, are expected to participate in the event.

TelePIX, an official sponsor of IAC 2024, will showcase its key products, including Chouette, a high-resolution Three-Mirror Anastigmatic (TMA) optical payload for satellites, BlueBON, the world's first satellite dedicated to monitoring blue carbon (carbon captured by marine ecosystems) and TetraPLEX, a high-performance AI-powered on-board processor for satellites.

TelePIX anticipates significant interest from visitors in TetraPLEX which will be featured in the demonstration video highlighting its superior data processing speed compared to other satellite image processing. Having been successfully launched into space in August, TelePIX is now in negotiations for the export of TetraPLEX to the European market.

Additionally, the company will showcase its software services that leverage satellite imagery, including SatCHAT, an AI chatbot specialized in satellite imagery analysis. Solutions for detecting supply chain issues, maritime monitoring, and illegal vessels tracking will also be demonstrated.

"By participating in IAC 2024, we look forward to having a valuable opportunity to showcase our cutting-edge technology and introduce TelePIX to key players in the global space industry," said Seongick Cho, CEO of TelePIX. We are committed to developing innovative technologies and pursuing business activities that will position TelePIX as a leader in the New Space era."

TelePIX, a Korean space startup, offers total solutions including satellite payloads, satellite imagery, and satellite image analysis software. Following the successful space demonstration of TetraPLEX in August, TelePIX is expanding its presence in the global market. The company is currently finalizing a $20 million contract with a European satellite company for the export of next-generation satellite optical payloads.

SOURCE TelePIX