Teleport Launches Identity Governance and Security to Stop Privileged Access Cyber Attacks at Enterprise-Wide Scale

Teleport Industry-First IGS Product To Replace Existing Disjointed Infrastructure Security Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport , the leading provider of identity-native infrastructure access management, today announced the availability of Teleport Identity Governance and Security, an industry-first product that secures and governs services, and user identities across multiple clouds, environments and SaaS applications. Unveiled at Teleport's user conference, Teleport Connect , this new product reduces attack response times by providing customers with a control plane that maps each and every access point and identity in an organization's entire infrastructure.

The launch of Teleport Identity Governance and Security comes as cloud cyber attack patterns are in a state of flux. Today, most detected cloud cyber attacks target privileged access identities, such as IT administrators, site reliability engineering (SRE) teams, developers and continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) system credentials, as opposed to using traditional malware. In fact, attacks targeting identity have doubled since 2018, according to Crowdstrike's 2023 Global Threat Report . This shift to exploiting cloud users and service credentials has left organizations of all sizes without a unified solution that controls and manages identities across all users, services and protocols.

Until now, global visibility and control was inconceivable due to the disjointed nature of existing solutions that focus solely on protecting specific segments of infrastructure, ranging from firewalls, privileged access management (PAM) tools and credential vaults. When a cyber attack hits, security teams have only minutes to respond before lateral movement occurs. By implementing Teleport Identity Governance and Security, organizations can gain the necessary visibility and control into all the access points of their entire infrastructure, making it possible to reduce the attack surface area, identify weak access patterns and quickly mitigate identity threats.

"The story of Teleport Identity Governance and Security is one of simple economics. Protecting modern infrastructure with outdated solutions, not designed for the cloud, brings with it a high cost of management, security threats and a reduction in engineering velocity," said Ev Kontsevoy, co-founder and CEO, Teleport. "Today, Teleport becomes the first company to solve these challenges by providing users with a unified control plane to secure and defend an organization's entire infrastructure."

The benefits to deploying the Teleport Identity Governance and Security Platform include:

Reduced attack surface area: Teams can grant, review and auto-provision access on demand. Access then automatically expires after a predetermined period of time, reducing the risk of a breach;

Teams can grant, review and auto-provision access on demand. Access then automatically expires after a predetermined period of time, reducing the risk of a breach; Identifying weak access patterns: Access monitoring provides visibility into privileged access points for critical data and infrastructure, allowing teams to chart and address potential weak points; and,

Access monitoring provides visibility into privileged access points for critical data and infrastructure, allowing teams to chart and address potential weak points; and, Responding to identity threats: Teams can take immediate action by locking suspicious or compromised identities and stop them in their tracks, across the entire organizational infrastructure.

"Teleport Access Requests changed the game in simplifying our infrastructure access for various compliances. It's led to more freedom and innovation by allowing us to move away from pre-defined root accounts. We have been extremely happy with the product." said Erik Redding, Director, Site Reliability Engineering at Elastic.

