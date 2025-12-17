Telepsychiatry Practice Cura Mind and Wellness Launches to Deliver Holistic, Personalized Mental Health Care Across Multiple States

Cura Mind and Wellness announces the launch of its new telepsychiatry practice, offering holistic, integrative treatment plans that combine evidence-based interventions for mental health conditions and overall well-being. With convenient telehealth services available across Massachusetts, Texas, California, Oregon, and New York—plus flexible in-person options by appointment—the practice provides comprehensive care addressing all mental health disorders with a focus on promoting balance, resilience, and wellness.

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cura Mind and Wellness has officially launched, bringing a modern, patient-centered approach to psychiatric care through secure, convenient telepsychiatry services. Founded by Vivian Emuobe, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner licensed in Massachusetts, Texas, California, Oregon, and New York, the practice offers comprehensive mental health services designed to help patients find balance, clarity, and hope—all from the comfort and privacy of their own environment.

As a telepsychiatry-focused practice, Cura Mind and Wellness eliminates geographic barriers to quality mental health care. Patients can connect with their provider through secure, HIPAA-compliant video sessions using any mobile device or computer, making it easier than ever to prioritize mental wellness without the challenges of travel or scheduling conflicts. For patients who prefer face-to-face visits, flexible in-person appointments are available by request in select locations.

"Every mind deserves compassion, clarity, and hope," says Vivian Emuobe, founder of Cura Mind and Wellness. "Our telepsychiatry model allows us to meet patients where they are—literally. Whether you're at home, at work, or traveling, you can access the same high-quality, personalized care. We believe that removing barriers to treatment is essential to helping more people live meaningful, balanced lives."

The practice takes a holistic, integrative approach to mental health, combining evidence-based interventions with personalized treatment plans tailored to support each individual's unique mental health journey. Rather than simply managing symptoms, Cura Mind and Wellness addresses the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—to promote lasting wellness, resilience, and emotional balance.

Cura Mind and Wellness provides comprehensive care for a full range of mental health conditions, including anxiety disorders, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), trauma and PTSD, mood disorders, and life transitions. The practice emphasizes collaborative care, where patients actively participate in treatment decisions, and culturally sensitive psychiatry that recognizes how culture and identity influence mental health.

Vivian Emuobe brings extensive clinical experience from both psychiatric and medical settings to her patients. Her background includes leadership roles in partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, including serving as Director of the Women's PHP and Ascend program—a specialized initiative supporting women of color in recovery and empowerment. She has also worked in high-acuity settings at some of the region's most respected medical institutions, developing expertise in trauma-informed therapy, medication management, women's mental health, and crisis stabilization.

The practice is committed to reducing the stigma often associated with seeking mental health treatment, particularly in minority and immigrant communities. By offering accessible telepsychiatry services, Cura Mind and Wellness makes it possible for individuals to receive quality psychiatric care discreetly and conveniently, encouraging more people to take the important first step toward better mental health.

Cura Mind and Wellness is a telepsychiatry practice dedicated to providing compassionate, holistic, and culturally sensitive mental health care to patients across multiple states. The practice specializes in treating anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, mood disorders, and life transitions through integrative, evidence-based treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. Telehealth services are available throughout Massachusetts, Texas, California, Oregon, and New York, with flexible in-person appointments offered by request in select locations. The practice's philosophy is built on three pillars: compassion, collaboration, and connection—ensuring every patient feels seen, heard, and supported on their journey toward balance, resilience, and wellness.

For more information about Cura Mind and Wellness or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.curamw.com .

