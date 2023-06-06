Teleradiology Group IMBRO Diagnostic Partners Chooses HealthLevel's Foundations™

News provided by

HealthLevel

06 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology group, IMBRO Diagnostic Partners, LLP, has chosen HealthLevel's radiology business operations platform, Foundations™, as the premier solution for managing their needs across customer billing, physician payments, and business operations analytics.

IMBRO was founded in 2022 and offers teleradiology services. With a growing roster of eighteen radiologists, IMBRO's expanding business provides reading services for hospitals and outpatient facilities in Central & Western Pennsylvania.

Steven Rinehouse, M.D. & managing partner with IMBRO, describes the current challenges in radiology, "With the shortage of experienced radiologist talent, IMBRO has positioned itself to correct many of the common complaints associated with most teleradiology practices. IMBRO offers a tiered system of available radiologists which allows for system backup during times of higher-than-expected volumes. This keeps turnaround times to a minimum, critical to our ER physicians. We plan to grow at a measured pace to ensure proper staffing for each of our valued clients."

"IMBRO undertook an extensive search process, interviewing and exploring numerous software billing companies as we built our platform," Rinehouse explained. "Foundations™ was the only platform that was configurable enough to meet our specific desires and needs. Throughout the process, the HealthLevel team exceeded all our expectations in delivering a comprehensive and efficient product."

HealthLevel's founder and CEO, Parag Paranjpe said, "Foundations™ has been an indispensable solution for our customers for over 12 years. We are delighted that IMBRO chose Foundations™ as their radiology business operations platform after a competitive evaluation. We look forward to helping IMBRO grow their business with high quality and efficiency."

About HealthLevel 

Founded in 2010, HealthLevel is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company is the creator of Foundations™, the leading radiology business operations platform. By combining disparate financial, clinical, and operational data, Foundations™ uses analytics to paint a complete picture of business operations. Team members are engaged with its actionable insights to drive improvements across quality, productivity, and profitability. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com

Media Contact
HealthLevel
Hijinio Reynoso
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE HealthLevel

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.