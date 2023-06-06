Teleradiology Group IMBRO Diagnostic Partners Chooses HealthLevel's Foundations™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology group, IMBRO Diagnostic Partners, LLP, has chosen HealthLevel's radiology business operations platform, Foundations™, as the premier solution for managing their needs across customer billing, physician payments, and business operations analytics.

IMBRO was founded in 2022 and offers teleradiology services. With a growing roster of eighteen radiologists, IMBRO's expanding business provides reading services for hospitals and outpatient facilities in Central & Western Pennsylvania.

Steven Rinehouse, M.D. & managing partner with IMBRO, describes the current challenges in radiology, "With the shortage of experienced radiologist talent, IMBRO has positioned itself to correct many of the common complaints associated with most teleradiology practices. IMBRO offers a tiered system of available radiologists which allows for system backup during times of higher-than-expected volumes. This keeps turnaround times to a minimum, critical to our ER physicians. We plan to grow at a measured pace to ensure proper staffing for each of our valued clients."

"IMBRO undertook an extensive search process, interviewing and exploring numerous software billing companies as we built our platform," Rinehouse explained. "Foundations™ was the only platform that was configurable enough to meet our specific desires and needs. Throughout the process, the HealthLevel team exceeded all our expectations in delivering a comprehensive and efficient product."

HealthLevel's founder and CEO, Parag Paranjpe said, "Foundations™ has been an indispensable solution for our customers for over 12 years. We are delighted that IMBRO chose Foundations™ as their radiology business operations platform after a competitive evaluation. We look forward to helping IMBRO grow their business with high quality and efficiency."

About HealthLevel

Founded in 2010, HealthLevel is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company is the creator of Foundations™, the leading radiology business operations platform. By combining disparate financial, clinical, and operational data, Foundations™ uses analytics to paint a complete picture of business operations. Team members are engaged with its actionable insights to drive improvements across quality, productivity, and profitability. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com

