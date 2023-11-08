Teleradiology Market is to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The teleradiology market is expected to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by component (hardware, software, and telecom and networking), modality (CT, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and nuclear imaging), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is projected to contribute 34% by 2027. The key drivers for market growth in this area are rising incidences of chronic diseases, technological developments, product launches, increasing awareness programs about early diagnosis, and high healthcare costs among the population. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teleradiology Market 2023-2027
4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, NucleusHealth, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, and WebRad

Agfa Gevaert Group - The company offers teleradiology services such as the Enterprise Imaging platform for radiology.

Teleradiology Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. It includes video conferencing devices and store and forward devices. Video conferencing equipment allows for face-to-face conversations with multiple parties in different locations.

Teleradiology Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

  • The increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with a growing geriatric population
  • Technological advancements and upgrades in teleradiology modalities
  • Government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare

The increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population is a key factor driving market growth. In order to examine the CNS and central nervous system, and orthopedic and cardiovascular disease, MRI scans are most commonly used. They're also good for detecting breast cancer.

Major Trend

Increasing healthcare expenditure is a major trend in the teleradiology market.

What are the key data covered in this teleradiology market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the teleradiology market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the teleradiology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the teleradiology market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of teleradiology market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component 

Market Segmentation by Modality

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

