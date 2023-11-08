Teleradiology Market is to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

08 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The teleradiology market is expected to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by component (hardware, software, and telecom and networking), modality (CT, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and nuclear imaging), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is projected to contribute 34% by 2027. The key drivers for market growth in this area are rising incidences of chronic diseases, technological developments, product launches, increasing awareness programs about early diagnosis, and high healthcare costs among the population. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report
Company Profile:
4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, NucleusHealth, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, and WebRad
Agfa Gevaert Group - The company offers teleradiology services such as the Enterprise Imaging platform for radiology.
Teleradiology Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. It includes video conferencing devices and store and forward devices. Video conferencing equipment allows for face-to-face conversations with multiple parties in different locations.
Teleradiology Market: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- The increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with a growing geriatric population
- Technological advancements and upgrades in teleradiology modalities
- Government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare
The increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population is a key factor driving market growth. In order to examine the CNS and central nervous system, and orthopedic and cardiovascular disease, MRI scans are most commonly used. They're also good for detecting breast cancer.
Major Trend
Increasing healthcare expenditure is a major trend in the teleradiology market.
What are the key data covered in this teleradiology market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the teleradiology market between 2022 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the teleradiology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the teleradiology market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of teleradiology market companies.
