Teleradiology Market size to grow by USD 2,804.51 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with a growing geriatric population to drives the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global teleradiology market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,804.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with a growing geriatric population notably drives the market growth for the teleradiology market. Globally, the prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopaedic health conditions is significantly increasing. CVDs directly or indirectly augment the risk of heart attacks or cardiac arrest. CVDs need to be diagnosed as early as possible for further medical interventions to avoid medical complications and reduce mortality rates. MRIs help in identifying exact information on the type and severity of a wide range of CVDs. The rise in the incidences and prevalence of CVDs is, therefore, increasing the demand for teleradiology, thereby boosting the growth of the global teleradiology market. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopaedic health conditions is attributed to the high body mass index, poor dietary habits, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, diabetes, and hypertension. The risk of these ailments also significantly increases with age. Hence, The number is expected to increase to about 810 million by 2025. This is driving the demand for teleradiology, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teleradiology Market 2023-2027

Teleradiology Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global teleradiology market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer teleradiology in the market are 4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, NucleusHealth, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, and WebRad and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Fujifilm Corp. - The company offers teleradiology services such as Digital X-Ray.

The company offers teleradiology services such as Digital X-Ray. Agfa Gevaert Group - The company offers teleradiology services such as the enterprise Imaging platform for radiology.

The company offers teleradiology services such as the enterprise Imaging platform for radiology. Everlight Radiology - The company offers teleradiology services such as Routine, overflow and backlog teleradiology reporting.

The company offers teleradiology services such as Routine, overflow and backlog teleradiology reporting. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Teleradiology Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (hardware, software, and telecom and networking), modality (CT, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI and nuclear imaging), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is the largest segment in terms of revenue in the market and includes videoconferencing units and store-and-forward units. Videoconferencing units enable live conversation with multiple parties based at different locations. New technologies in videoconferencing allow the sharing of documents and other information between all the participants. Four main types of videoconferencing systems, namely desktops, roll-about, room-based, and set-top, are used in transmission in teleradiology. However, the increasing number of imaging procedures, coupled with the shortage of radiologists and the need for quicker consultations in emergency cases at lower costs, are leading to an increase in the adoption of teleradiology hardware. Hence, high investment costs and scalability of IT infrastructure are some challenges that might hinder the e global teleradiology market growth in the hardware segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global teleradiology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global teleradiology market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, the growing number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people are the major factors that drive the growth of the market in North America . The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing adoption of imaging procedures are influencing vendors to employ various market strategies, such as new product launches and partnerships with distributors, to strengthen their market presence. However, The growing number of regulatory approvals, coupled with technological advances in imaging modalities, is likely to drive the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Teleradiology Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends-

An emerging trend in the teleradiology market is the increasing healthcare expenditure. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising number of accidents, and growing disposable income across the world, healthcare expenditure is increasing. The scanning or imaging of highly affected organs or body parts requires the use of radiology technology, with teleradiology becoming popular after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the growing awareness of the need for early diagnosis and digital imaging, as well as the risks arising from negligence in seeking timely medical help, are making people increasingly increase their healthcare expenditures. Generally in developed countries, healthcare expenditure is higher. Thus, the increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to have a positive impact on the global teleradiology market during the forecast period.

Major challenges-

Lack of early diagnosis is a challenge that may impede the teleradiology market growth. Early diagnosis of any disease focuses on detecting symptoms in patients as early as possible, so they have the best chance for successful treatment. The lack of awareness about symptoms is a significant barrier to the early diagnosis of several chronic diseases, including cancer.

However, early diagnosis improves the outcomes by providing care at the earliest possible stage and, therefore, becomes an important public health strategy. The lack of early diagnosis of chronic diseases further restricts the growth of the market because, by the time the patient becomes aware of the disease, there is no longer any need for radiology. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the global teleradiology market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Teleradiology Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Teleradiology Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Teleradiology Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the Teleradiology Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Teleradiology Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The medical devices market in Africa is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,967.35 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centres, and others) and type (in-vitro diagnostics, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic equipment, dental equipment, and others). The increasing number of chronic diseases in Africa is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of medical devices impede the market growth.

The digital X-ray systems market has the potential to grow by USD 7.06 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.84%. this report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (DR and CR), product (stationary digital X-ray systems and portable digital X-ray systems), application (interventional X-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, dental X-ray, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The wide-ranging applications of DR are one of the significant factors driving digital X-ray systems market growth.

Teleradiology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,804.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, UK, France, China, India, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, NucleusHealth, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, and WebRad Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Modality



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global teleradiology market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global teleradiology market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Modality Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Modality Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Telecom and networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Telecom and networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Telecom and networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Telecom and networking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Telecom and networking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Modality

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Modality - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Modality - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Modality

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Modality



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Modality

7.3 CT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on CT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on CT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on CT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on CT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 X-ray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on X-ray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on X-ray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on X-ray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on X-ray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 MRI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on MRI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on MRI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on MRI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on MRI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Nuclear imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Nuclear imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Nuclear imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Nuclear imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Nuclear imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Modality

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Modality ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agfa Gevaert Group

Exhibit 120: Agfa Gevaert Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Agfa Gevaert Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Agfa Gevaert Group - Key offerings

12.4 Everlight Radiology

Exhibit 123: Everlight Radiology - Overview



Exhibit 124: Everlight Radiology - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Everlight Radiology - Key offerings

12.5 Fujifilm Corp.

Exhibit 126: Fujifilm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Fujifilm Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Fujifilm Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 129: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 MedWeb

Exhibit 133: MedWeb - Overview



Exhibit 134: MedWeb - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: MedWeb - Key offerings

12.8 Nano X Imaging Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Nano X Imaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Nano X Imaging Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Nano X Imaging Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions

Exhibit 139: NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 140: NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions - Key offerings

12.10 NucleusHealth

Exhibit 142: NucleusHealth - Overview



Exhibit 143: NucleusHealth - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: NucleusHealth - Key offerings

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 145: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Radiology Partners

Exhibit 150: Radiology Partners - Overview



Exhibit 151: Radiology Partners - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Radiology Partners - Key offerings

12.13 RamSoft Inc.

Exhibit 153: RamSoft Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: RamSoft Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: RamSoft Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Siemens AG

Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.15 TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Telerad Tech

Exhibit 164: Telerad Tech - Overview



Exhibit 165: Telerad Tech - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Telerad Tech - Key offerings

12.17 WebRad

Exhibit 167: WebRad - Overview



Exhibit 168: WebRad - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: WebRad - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio