Teleradiology Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology Services Market - Overview



This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global teleradiology services market.Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the provision of teleradiology services, and new players planning to enter the market.



This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global teleradiology services market with respect to the leading segments based on services type, coverage, specialty, modality, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, Thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global teleradiology services market.



Global Teleradiology Services Market: Key Segments

Based on services type, the global teleradiology services market has been classified into general reporting, consultation, auditing, and others.The general reporting segment is projected to account for significant market share in terms of revenue in 2018.



Dominance of the segment is attributed to rise in demand for time saving and cost-effective radiograph interpretation by health care providers across the globe.In terms of coverage, the global market has been bifurcated into day time and after hours/night time.



After hours/night time is projected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period.Based on specialty, the global teleradiology services market has been divided into cardiology, neurology, musculoskeletal, gastroenterology, oncology, and others.



The neurology segment is projected to lead the teleradiology services market in 2017. In terms of modality, the global teleradiology services market has been classified into X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), nuclear imaging, and others. Based on end-user, the global teleradiology services market has been categorized into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Diagnostic imaging centers are sustaining strong growth propelled by joint ventures, acquisitions, and provision of all imaging services under one roof.



Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as rise in adoption of services.Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year and 2016 as the historical year.



The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the teleradiology services market and are likely to influence it in the near future.Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section to explain the intensity of competition across different regions.



The competitive scenario among various players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global teleradiology services market.



Global Teleradiology Services Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global teleradiology services market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global teleradiology services market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the market are Envision Healthcare Corporation, MEDNAX Services, Inc., 4ways Healthcare Limited, Euro American Tele Radiology, Argus Radiology, Teleradiology Solutions, American Imaging Consultants, USARAD Holdings, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., Teleconsult Europe, Africa Telerad Limited, and Unilabs.



The global teleradiology services market has been segmented as follows:



Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue, by Services Type

General Reporting

Consultation

Auditing

Others



Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue, by Coverage

Day Time

After Hours / Night Time



Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue, by Specialty

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Others



Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue, by Modality

X-ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computer Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Imaging

Others



Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others



Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



