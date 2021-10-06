Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine amid COVID-19 Fuels the Market Expansion, Says TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology refers to electronic transmission of radiographic images from one location to another with an aim to achieve rapid diagnosis and/or consultation, required for patients dealing with critical health conditions.

Consultation, general reporting, and auditing are some of the services included in the global teleradiology services market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project that the global teleradiology services market will cross the valuation of 19.7 Bn by 2031.

Teleradiology Services Market: Key Findings

Growth in Utilization of Specialized Modalities Creates Lucrative Avenues in Market

The healthcare professionals across the world are increasing the use of varied modalities including CT scan, MRI, and ultrasound owing to several advantages of these technologies such as advanced detection and visibility of cancers, tumors, and soft tissues. The growing demand for specialized modalities is boosting the need for specialist radiologists who can interpret complex imaging assessments.

Surge in Demand for Out-of-Hours Reporting Boosts Market Sales

Patients dealing with emergency conditions such as trauma or possible serious injuries (related to neurology) need rapid and precise diagnosis. Players in the teleradiology services market are concentrating on providing access to a team of dual-qualified radiologists that are capable to deliver acute out-of-hours reporting services.

Teleradiology Services Market: Growth Boosters

With notable growth in demand for diagnostic imaging services in comparison to the supply, there is increased need for outsourcing the diagnostic reporting workload. This factor is creating prodigious avenues for the expansion of the global teleradiology services market.

With emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world are increasing inclination toward online counseling. The increased adoption of telemedicine is projected to boost the expansion opportunities in the global teleradiology services market in the years to come.

Healthcare organizations from several developed countries are growing focus on taking help from external domestic teleradiology service providers. This factor is creating demand for teleradiology service providers across the globe.

Surge in demand for precise diagnosis of radiology procedures including MRI and CT scan is expected to drive expansion of the global teleradiology services market in the years to come.

Many developed countries in the world are witnessing the issue of radiologists' shortage, which has impacted on service delivery and hospital care in some areas of these countries. Due to limitations related to staffing onsite, the healthcare organizations in these nations are sending several scans offsite for analysis purposes. This scenario is working as one of the key drivers of the teleradiology services market.

Teleradiology Services Market: Competition Landscape

Presence of many players in the global teleradiology services market is indication of intense level of competition in it.

Leading market players are increasing participation in varied strategic moves such as new services development, acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and regulatory approvals. Moreover, many players are strategizing their business moves for regional expansions. These strategies are expected to assist them in strengthening their businesses, and thereby expansion of the global teleradiology services market in the years to come.

Teleradiology Services Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of key players operating in the teleradiology services market. Thus, the research document delivers all crucial information such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and business strategies of all players profiled in the market.

Some of the key players in the teleradiology services market include:

Africa Telerad Limited

4ways Healthcare Limited

Medica Group plc

Euro American Teleradiology

ONRAD, Inc.

Mednax Services, Inc.

Specialty Teleradiology, Inc.

Real Radiology, LLC

TeleConsult Europe (TCE)

StatRad (NucleusHealth)

Teleradiology Solutions

Telemedicine Clinic (UNILABS)

USARAD Holdings, Inc.

Global Teleradiology Services Market: Segmentation

Teleradiology Services Market, by Type of Service

General Reporting



Consultation



Auditing



Others

Teleradiology Services Market, by Modality

X-Ray



Ultrasound



Computer Tomography (CT)



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



Nuclear Imaging



Others

Teleradiology Services Market, by Coverage

Day Time Coverage



After Hours/Night Time Coverage

Teleradiology Services Market, by Specialty

Cardiology



Neurology



Oncology



Musculoskeletal



Gastroenterology



Others

Teleradiology Services Market, by End User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Clinics



Others

Teleradiology Services Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

