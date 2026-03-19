TeleRay Appoints Saumay Kumar as New CEO to Accelerate Growth and Operational Excellence

Timothy Kelley Transitioning to Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Innovation in Emerging Radiology and Virtual Care Markets

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleRay, a leading provider of cloud-based imaging collaboration and virtual care solutions, today announced the appointment of Saumay Kumar as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 10, 2026. Kumar began his tenure during the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference, marking a new era of strategic growth and operational advancement for the company.

Virtual Patient consultation with doctor and nurse. Patient consultation with clinicians, family members, and display of images for a more immersive experience.

Kumar succeeds Timothy Kelley, who will assume the new role of Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer. In this capacity, Kelley will focus on developing and advancing TeleRay's technology strategy, with a particular emphasis on radiology innovation and the expanding virtual care ecosystem.

"Saumay brings a strong track record of scaling healthcare technology solutions and driving operational excellence across complex organizations," said Kelley. "His leadership will position TeleRay to meet accelerating demand for integrated imaging and remote care solutions, while I focus on advancing our long-term technology vision."

Before joining TeleRay, Kumar held senior leadership positions in healthcare and technology-driven service organizations, where he guided strategic growth initiatives and operational transformations that improved efficiency, customer experience, and innovation across product portfolios.

"I'm honored to lead TeleRay at such a pivotal time for healthcare," said Kumar. "As digital infrastructure continues to reshape care delivery, TeleRay is uniquely positioned to connect providers, facilities, and patients through secure, interoperable solutions. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and delivering meaningful value to our customers and partners."

With this leadership transition, TeleRay aims to strengthen its position as an industry innovator delivering interoperable imaging, collaboration, and telesitting platforms that advance patient outcomes and operational efficiency. TeleRay has been expanding their footprint in radiology and virtual care serving practices, clinics and large institutions including 70% of the top 50 medical centers.

About TeleRay

TeleRay is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in cloud-based imaging exchange, collaboration, and virtual care solutions. The company's platform connects hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers to enable secure, real-time access to diagnostic studies and patient engagement solutions that improve care continuity and clinical outcomes.

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SOURCE TeleRay