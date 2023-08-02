TeleRay Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Offer Economical Solutions for Image Management, Reporting, Telehealth and EMR Integration

Best in class speed, security and compliance, backed by a $2 million indemnity policy

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleRay, a provider of a unique global healthcare communication platform today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to ensure compliance in the secure storage and sharing of medical studies, integration with EMR and telehealth.

Athenahealth seamlessly integrates with TeleRay for image management, patient sharing and consultation, advanced reporting, and access anywhere on any device. Reports along with image enablement become part of your Athena workflow solutions. Contact TeleRay today for a brief online demo and quote to find out how to get the most out of your practice. Reports seamlessly transfer into Athena from modalities and may be reviewed, finalized and shared anywhere on any device. Review images and results in Athena. Consult with patients.

EMR and imaging equipment - DICOM modalities - don't communicate easily and current solutions are difficult to implement and expensive to acquire and maintain. Consequently, practices often forgo these options which leads to manual processes such as re-keying of data or manual transfer of studies into EMR. This is frustrating, error-prone and disrupts clinical workflow. TeleRay solves all this with its low footprint solution which integrates image management, data exchange, advanced reporting, and telehealth, which can drive practice revenue with access to new billing codes and higher patient throughput and satisfaction.

"TeleRay offers a high value, easy to implement solution which has been adopted by thousands of users including 37 of the top 50 US healthcare systems, all for as little a few dollars a day," said Tim Kelley, CEO of TeleRay. "Integrating with athenaOne has proven to add value and practice utility to an already highly trusted EMR platform, and in doing so TeleRay has ensured compliance in areas that are all too often overlooked in image management and telehealth. Our indemnity policy underwriters certainly aren't losing sleep, so neither should our customers."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, TeleRay joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about TeleRay's new integrated application, please visit TeleRay's https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/teleray

About TeleRay

TeleRay is a technology leader with the only radiology platform for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information with built in telehealth. Offering the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, including 70% of the top 50 medical centers.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

