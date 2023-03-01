Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Services, By Therapy, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software), By Services (Clinical Assessment, Clinical Therapy), By Therapy, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Telerehabilitation Market Growth & Trends

The global telerehabilitation market size is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.3 % from 2023 to 2030. One of the main factors anticipated to propel the telerehabilitation industry is the increasing usage of digital technologies in the healthcare sector owing to the expanding use of smartphones and the internet globally.

Patients with mobility problems, such as those with motor, neurological, and sensory functions, can benefit from telerehabilitation services.People become increasingly susceptible to chronic disease and physiological dysfunction as they get older.

This further emphasizes the need for high-quality medical assistance.Telerehabilitation facilitates fast treatments and makes services more accessible for the elderly population, who find it challenging to get rehabilitation services due to mobility issues.

As per the World Health Organization, there will be approximately 1.2 billion individuals over the age of 60 by 2025, and this number is anticipated to raise to 2.0 billion by 2050. Additionally, it is projected that the aging population and those with chronic illnesses will boost the market demand.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic's restrictions, postponement of non-essential treatments, and transformation of wards into COVID wards to address the increasing number of patients, the telerehabilitation services witnessed a considerable increase.For instance, as per a research article that was published in JCO Global Oncology-An American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal, 2020 physical distance was maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the spread of the disease.

As a result, telerehabilitation was used for most outpatient oncology appointments.

Further, various initiatives undertaken to strengthen the market is impelling the growth. For instance, according to a report by the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), the Sheikh Khalifa Stroke Institute in the United Arab Emirates collaborated with Johns Hopkins Medicine to support the development of telerehabilitation kits and the full implementation of the Mind Motion GO technology in 2022.

Telerehabilitation Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the software segment held the largest share of 60.8% owing to the rising adoption of software to efficiently manage organizational workflows. Also, many software solutions are developed to address home-based rehabilitation programs, which is adding fuel to the segment growth

In 2022, clinical therapy accounted for 60.5% of the revenue and owing to rising demand for telerehabilitation for physical therapy, occupational therapy, cognitive function, etc. The rehabilitation services have resulted in improved outcomes, which is positively impacting the market growth

In 2022, orthopedic application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.5% owing to rising orthopedic surgeries across the globe and increasing adoption of telerehabilitation services by orthopedic surgeons

In 2022, physical therapy accounted for 42.2% of the revenue owing to its various benefits. It provides a personalized program for the patient's condition and is convenient with no travel costs and time

In 2022, North America accounted for 41.6% of the revenue due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and various initiatives were undertaken to promote the adoption of telerehabilitation services

