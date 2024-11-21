Telerehabilitation Systems Market to Expand by USD 532.9 Million (2024-2028), Rising Chronic Disease Cases Driving Revenue, AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global telerehabilitation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 532.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of advanced technologies. However, complexities in implementation of internet connection poses a challenge.Key market players include BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. Z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, KineQuantum SAS, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., and Tyromotion GmbH.

Segment Covered Product (Hardware and Software), Type (Physical therapy, Occupational therapy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. Z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, KineQuantum SAS, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., and Tyromotion GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Telerehabilitation market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of e-rehabilitation services. This trend is driven by the use of telecommunication networks and the internet to provide remote rehabilitation services for various disorders, including traumatic brain injury, cerebrovascular accidents, and pediatric population. Medical professionals are leveraging digital technologies such as smartphones, internet penetration, and digital health technologies to deliver clinical therapy, behavioral therapy, neurological therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, and addiction treatment. Therapy modalities like physical therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, audiology, and psychology are being offered remotely. The market includes software segments like Rehametrics, fitness programs, tele physiotherapy, and hardware like motion sensors and virtual reality. Telehealth policies, insurance coverage, and telemedicine policy reforms are key factors influencing the market. Patient engagement, continuity of care, and patient-centric care are crucial aspects of this industry, along with health data security and telecommunication infrastructure. The market caters to various healthcare settings, including homecare and healthcare facilities, and offers real-time assessment, remote patient monitoring, and virtual consultation. The aging population and chronic conditions are major drivers for the telerehabilitation market, which includes orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, and remote monitoring. The market also includes telehealth services, telehealth technologies, and e-visits, and is expected to grow further with the integration of AI and telecommunication technologies.

Telerehabilitation systems market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and big data. These technologies enable personalized treatment plans and remote monitoring, making rehabilitation more accessible and efficient. Additionally, the integration of augmented and virtual reality in telerehabilitation enhances patient engagement and improves therapy outcomes. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT, AI, and automation in industries is also fueling the growth of telehealth solutions. These advanced technologies create connected and smart systems, providing strategic and operational advantages. Overall, the combination of telehealth and Industry 4.0 is revolutionizing healthcare delivery and improving patient care.

Market Challenges

The Telerehabilitation market, also known as E-rehabilitation, is growing rapidly as medical professionals turn to telecommunication networks and the Internet for delivering rehabilitation services. Challenges include ensuring effective diagnosis and therapy through remote communication for various disorders like traumatic brain injury, cerebrovascular accidents, and pediatric population. Digital technologies such as smartphones and internet penetration have made clinical therapy, behavioral therapy, and neurological therapy more accessible. However, engagement and continuity of care are crucial. Rehabilitation professionals use software like Rehametrics for clinical assessment and therapy modalities. Tele physiotherapy, orthopedic, and cardiovascular applications are popular. Remote patient monitoring, e-visits, and telehealth technology are key. Policymakers are addressing challenges through telehealth policy reforms and insurance coverage. Security concerns, patient satisfaction, and healthcare accessibility are ongoing issues. AI and telemedicine are transforming rehabilitation, with virtual consultation, real-time assessment, and homecare setting applications.

Telerehabilitation systems offer numerous benefits for healthcare organizations and patients, enabling remote therapy sessions through a reliable Internet connection. However, the adoption of these systems varies based on clinical settings, patient populations, and available resources. Rural hospitals, in particular, face challenges due to limited workforce, financial constraints, and unreliable Internet connections. Internet service providers find it unprofitable to expand into rural areas, hindering the implementation of telerehabilitation services in these regions. Despite these challenges, telerehabilitation holds great potential in expanding access to healthcare services and improving patient outcomes.

Segment Overview

This telerehabilitation systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Hardware

1.2 Software Type 2.1 Physical therapy

2.2 Occupational therapy

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hardware- The global telerehabilitation systems market was dominated by the hardware segment in 2023. This segment includes head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensor motion tracking systems, and haptic devices. HMDs create the parallax effect, a depth perception phenomenon, while sensors, with gyroscopes, accelerometers, and other integral components, detect body movement. Sensory data from sensors serve as software inputs. Although hardware requires higher initial investments, it offers superior performance. The increasing demand for advanced rehabilitation platforms and systems for occupational and physical therapy, as well as robot-assisted rehabilitation, will fuel the hardware segment's growth. Vendors provide a variety of telerehabilitation systems for home and rehabilitation center use. Given the post-acute COVID-19 phase, telerehabilitation is an effective solution, catering to patients with mild to moderate disabilities, social distancing requirements, and limited access to standard programs. These factors are anticipated to boost the global telerehabilitation systems market's expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation, refers to the delivery of rehabilitation services using telecommunication networks, particularly the internet. This innovative approach enables medical professionals to provide diagnosis, therapy, and consultation remotely for various rehabilitation needs, including physical therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, audiology, and more. Digital health technologies, such as video conferencing, mobile applications, and wearable devices, play a significant role in telerehabilitation. The market for telerehabilitation is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and chronic diseases, the aging population, and the need for remote healthcare access. Remote communication and monitoring enable patients to receive care from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for travel and improving healthcare accessibility. The use of software and telecommunication infrastructure facilitates virtual consultation and therapy sessions, making telerehabilitation a valuable addition to traditional healthcare services. Orthopedic applications and homecare settings are also benefiting from telerehabilitation, offering cost-effective and convenient solutions for patients.

Market Research Overview

Telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation, refers to the delivery of rehabilitation services through telecommunication networks, including the internet. Medical professionals use remote communication to diagnose and provide therapy for various disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, cerebrovascular accidents, pediatric population, and chronic conditions like osteoarthritis and drug or alcohol addiction. Therapy modalities include physical therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, audiology, psychology, and neurological therapy. Digital technologies, such as smartphones, internet penetration, and digital health technologies, enable clinical therapy, behavioral therapy, and cognitive rehabilitation. Telecommunication infrastructure, including telehealth technology, video conferencing, and mobile applications, supports remote patient monitoring, e-visits, and real-time assessment. Telehealth policies, insurance coverage, and telemedicine policy reforms impact the telerehabilitation market, which includes software and hardware segments. Patient engagement, continuity of care, and patient-centric care are essential for successful telerehabilitation. Health data security, patient satisfaction, and telehealth integration are critical considerations. Applications include orthopedic, cardiovascular, and geriatric populations in homecare settings and healthcare facilities. Artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technologies are emerging trends in telerehabilitation.

