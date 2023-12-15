Telerehabilitation Systems Market to USD 604.01 million growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Increasing incidence of chronic diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telerehabilitation Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the telerehabilitation systems market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 604.01 million. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is notably driving the market growth. The surge in chronic diseases like cancer, COPD, and autoimmune disorders is primarily attributed to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles. However, cancer treatment often entails undesirable side effects encompassing impacts on physical, social, psychological, and occupational aspects of patients' lives. Consequently, rehabilitation becomes essential for patients to regain these lost abilities. For COPD patients, telerehabilitation entails supervised online exercise sessions that alleviate symptoms, enhance physical function, and elevate the quality of life. Therefore, the global upswing in population, escalating prevalence of chronic ailments, and augmented global disposable income collectively steer the adoption of advanced healthcare modalities such as telerehabilitation in the anticipated period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2023-2027

Complexities in the implementation of Internet connection hinder market growth. The adoption of telerehabilitation systems is led by a good Internet connection capable of supporting a variety of hospital applications but they vary based on the clinical setting, patient population, and service. In rural hospitals, treatment is difficult owing to the limited workforce and financial resources. Hospitals and healthcare organizations find it difficult due to the lack of a quick and dependable Internet connection. Furthermore, as rural residents have limited access to broadband, it is challenging to accept telerehabilitation products and services. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The telerehabilitation systems market is segmented by Product (Hardware and Software), Type (Physical therapy, Occupational therapy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensor motion tracking systems, and haptic devices. Sensors detect body movement and their is then used as inputs for the software. However, hardware requires higher initial investments than software and services but exhibits comparatively better performance.

will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensor motion tracking systems, and haptic devices. Sensors detect body movement and their is then used as inputs for the software. However, hardware requires higher initial investments than software and services but exhibits comparatively better performance. North America will contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the telerehabilitation systems market:

BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., KineQuantum SAS, Tyromotion GmbH

Telerehabilitation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 604.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., KineQuantum SAS, and Tyromotion GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

