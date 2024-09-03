TeleSafety Launches Groundbreaking AI Platform That Provides Instant Answers to OSHA Questions and Builds Safety Programs for Clients in Real-time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSafety, a leading innovator in workplace safety solutions, proudly announces the launch of its first-to-market AI platform designed to answer any OSHA-related question in real-time. This cutting-edge technology not only provides instant, accurate responses to OSHA inquiries, but also offers the unprecedented ability to build safety programs.

In an industry where compliance and safety are paramount to reducing accidents and lowering workers compensation costs, TeleSafety's AI solution is poised to revolutionize the way businesses program workplace safety. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the platform delivers precise, on-demand information that ensures companies stay compliant with the latest OSHA regulations.

"We are thrilled to introduce a tool that empowers businesses to elevate their safety standards with the help of AI," said Joe Coniglio, co-founder of TeleSafety. "Our platform not only simplifies the process of navigating OSHA regulations, but also builds safety programs tailored to each company's unique needs. The AI platform creates an end-to-end experience for clients and is a great compliment to our TeleSafety App, which connects workers to highly-qualified safety experts in real-time."

Experienced safety managers like Shawn Johnston CSP, Safety Director at Evonik are already seeing the benefits of the new platform. "Experience the convenience of TeleSafety AI—where getting detailed answers to your OSHA regulation questions is quick, easy, and incredibly efficient. Enhance workplace safety with a tool designed for fast, accurate guidance at your fingertips."

Key features of TeleSafety's AI platform include:

Real-Time OSHA Compliance : Immediate answers to any OSHA-related questions, ensuring businesses can swiftly and confidently address safety concerns.

: Immediate answers to any OSHA-related questions, ensuring businesses can swiftly and confidently address safety concerns. Custom Safety Programs : The AI-driven system can design and implement comprehensive safety programs tailored to meet the specific needs of any organization.

: The AI-driven system can design and implement comprehensive safety programs tailored to meet the specific needs of any organization. User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive platform that allows non-experts to navigate complex safety regulations with ease.

As businesses continue to adapt to new safety challenges, TeleSafety's AI platform offers a vital resource, enabling them to maintain compliance, mitigate risks, and protect their workforce.

About TeleSafety

TeleSafety is committed to advancing workplace safety through innovative technology solutions. By leveraging AI and cutting-edge software, TeleSafety provides businesses with the tools they need to ensure a safe and compliant work environment.

For more information, visit www.telesafety.com.

