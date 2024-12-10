TeleSafety Unveils Innovative End-to-End Workplace Safety Solution at Dirt World

Leading civil construction and infrastructure development firms introduced to groundbreaking technology designed to reduce accidents and cut workers' compensation costs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSafety, a pioneer in workplace safety technology, proudly debuted its comprehensive end-to-end workplace safety solution at Dirt World, the premier gathering of top civil and infrastructure construction companies.

Attendees experienced firsthand how TeleSafety's low-cost, user-friendly platform is revolutionizing safety management. Through voice, text, and pictures, the platform connects users to highly qualified, live safety professionals who deliver advice and insights related to field-based incidents, inspections, and situations impacting workplace safety and compliance. To complement real-time human expertise, the solution incorporates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which helps streamline navigation while also supporting the development of safety programs tailored to each company's unique needs.

Industry experts like John Mulkern, CSP, have been using TeleSafety since its launch and have taken note of the platform's transformative benefits.

"TeleSafety's AI platform has been a game-changer for our safety operations," said Mulkern. "With instant access to accurate OSHA answers, I can confidently address compliance questions in real-time. The ability to build comprehensive training and safety programs from scratch and generate detailed Job Hazard Assessments has streamlined our processes and significantly improved our workplace safety standards. It's like I have a full-time safety expert on call 24/7."

"We're thrilled with the response we received from the organizations and individuals that we met with at Dirt World," said Joe Coniglio, Co-Founder of TeleSafety. "Our mission is to empower construction teams with the tools they need to prevent accidents, protect workers, and drive down costs associated with workers' compensation. The feedback offered at the event confirms the industry's need for a solution like ours."

TeleSafety's platform is designed with simplicity and scalability in mind, ensuring seamless integration into an operation of any size. Attendees at Dirt World were able to witness how the platform and its embedded technology can dramatically improve safety outcomes, while at the same time enhancing their efficiency and compliance initiatives across all job sites.

About TeleSafety

TeleSafety is committed to advancing workplace safety through innovative technology solutions. By leveraging AI and cutting-edge software, TeleSafety provides businesses with the tools they need to ensure a safe and compliant work environment.

For more information, visit www.telesafety.com.

