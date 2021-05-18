Telescope Inc. wins 2021 Shorty Awards "Mid-Sized Agency of the Year"

"It is incredibly gratifying to see Telescope's creativity and diligence pay off in such a big way, especially after such an extraordinary year. We pride ourselves on our client relationships and meeting our goals to lead in the audience engagement space," explained Cambron McKeever, VP, Strategy & Creative Services.

In addition to the Agency of the Year recognition, Telescope Inc. was awarded a number of honors at varying levels. In total, Telescope took home 3 Wins, 2 Gold honors, 1 Silver honor and 9 Audience honors.

WINNER

Mid-Size Agency of The Year

Best Use of Integration with Live Television – WNBA & NBA 'Tap to Cheer'

Best Use of Facebook Messenger – AMA's Facebook Messenger Room

GOLD

Best of Sports & Fitness – WNBA & NBA 'Tap to Cheer'

Best of Branded Series – Movement Live by Michelob

SILVER

Best Use of Mobile – Billboard Music Award's TikTok Vote

Audience Honor

Best Use of Integration with Live Television, Digital Pivot, Sports & Fitness – WNBA & NBA 'Tap to Cheer'

Best Use of Facebook Messenger – AMA's Facebook Messenger Room

Best Use of Mobile, Best of TikTok – BBMA's TikTok Vote

Best of Branded Series & Best of Wine, Beer and Spirits – Movement Live by Michelob

Best of Twitter Video – Starz's Countdown To #PowerGhost Pre-Show Event

About Telescope Inc.

Telescope Inc. is a technology-based marketing company focused on real-time solutions to everything from high-impact voting and live events to second screen experiences and interactive livestreams. As leaders in the online and social space, Telescope powers immersive, demanding and high-profile participation initiatives with record-breaking results. Backed by over 19 years of experience, Telescope is trusted by the world's largest media brands, social platforms, and leading Fortune 500 companies. The company recognizes clients' distinct needs and custom tailor to each brand while ensuring that they connect to their audiences in innovative ways by delivering relevant, interactive content and deeply engaging social experiences. To learn more visit www.telescope.tv.

SOURCE Telescope Inc.