TeleSpeak Introduces SimplyCloud's New Communication & Collaboration Platforms

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpeak is proud to announce the release of their new suite of communication & collaboration platforms. The new award-winning family of "SimplyCloud" solutions include:

SimplyCloud CC, an omnichannel platform that brings enterprise-level functionality for small to large contact center operations that are either housed in a brick-and-mortar facility or as a remote/virtual company.

TeleSpeak Communicate & Collaborate

SimplyCloud UC is an extremely robust hosted VoIP solution that is focused on the small to midsize business market. This UCaaS platform delivers complete PBX functionality including a video conferencing solution.

SimplyCloud Office is an industry-changing collaboration tool that brings every element that you would need for day-to-day company operations.

Chance Myers, CEO and founder of TeleSpeak, states: Industry expert's opinions are that this platform is a true game-changer and fun to use! Mr. Myers goes on to say that we are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication that the entire team has contributed to the launch of these platforms.

Pete Villari TeleSpeak's COO states: These communication & collaboration solutions are a natural complement to TeleSpeak's U.S.-based call center operations. TeleSpeak Support Services provides exceptional BPO services for both inbound and outbound customer support. Mr. Villari goes on to say, TeleSpeak is a very unique organization that has not only has developed Call Center software but also has U.S.-based Call Centers. This dynamic synergy allows us to develop great software that we use in-house. As one industry insider stated ... '"TeleSpeak eats their own dog food.'

For additional information, please drop us a line at [email protected]

Or visit us at www.TeleSpeak.net. Additionally, feel free to call 800-821-1950

