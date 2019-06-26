TeleSpecialists Appoints a New Executive Vice President of Operations

FORT MEYERS, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, a physician-founded organization which provides specialized telemedicine services to hospitals, is pleased to welcome its new Executive Vice President of Operations, Molly Reyna. With over 20 years in health care and a wide range of experiences in clinical business development, telemedicine operations, and technology leadership, Ms. Reyna brings a vast amount of knowledge and expertise to the organization which is realizing steady growth.

"TeleSpecialists is an exceptional telehealth organization delivering clinical skill and innovative, efficient care to partner hospitals and health organizations," said Ms. Reyna. "I'm particularly impressed by its unique customer focus, meeting the needs of each with a detailed process build resulting in unparalleled response times and care quality. I'm thrilled to join such an outstanding team and look forward to leading operations as we are laser-focused on transformational care quality and driving value for our customers."

Previously, Ms. Reyna led diverse teams to success in building global care systems with a focus on healthcare quality and financial sustainability. She's provided numerous presentations, publications and peer review for national and international telemedicine and healthcare meetings, and e-health and government organizations, as well as contributed to legislative efforts to improve access to care and reimbursement for telemedicine. Ms. Reyna's mutual passion for superior customer service and patient care makes her the ideal candidate for the EVP of Operations position.

Ms. Reyna joins TeleSpecialists during a very dynamic and rapidly growing phase of its operations division. This announcement follows the news that TeleSpecialists was recertified for ISO 9001:2015, the international standard that specifies requirements for quality management systems, making it the only telemedicine organization to earn this coveted certification.

About TeleSpecialists:

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional emergent and non-emergent neurology patient care via telemedicine. TeleSpecialists offers TeleStroke and TeleNeuroHospitalist services 24/7/365 to hospitals across the United States. TeleSpecialists is ISO 9001:2015 certified and is committed to providing superior services that are "Saving Lives Through Access – Anytime, Anywhere." Visit www.TSTeleMed.com for more information.

