TeleSpecialists Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in Telemedicine

News provided by

TeleSpecialists

07 Feb, 2024, 12:23 ET

Telemedicine pioneer commemorates a remarkable 10-year journey and looks forward to future successes

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, LLC, a telemedicine industry leader and physician-owned company, marks a decade of transformative healthcare with a journey that began in 2013. Founded by a group of visionary physicians, the company took its first patient in 2014, embarking on a mission to redefine telehealth.

Initially established as a TeleNeurology organization, the company experienced substantial growth during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. TeleSpecialists expanded its services in 2021 by introducing TelePsychiatry, further solidifying its commitment to comprehensive telehealth solutions and reaffirming its role in healthcare.

CEO Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, expressed gratitude, saying, "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey and extend our sincere thanks to all who contributed to our success. Looking ahead, we are committed to advancing innovation in telemedicine and enhancing healthcare delivery."

Daryoush Zafar, DPM, MBA, one of TeleSpecialists' founding partners, shared his sentiments, "It's been an incredible ride over the last decade. We couldn't have done it without the partnership of our healthcare systems, especially the early adopters who provided the support we needed when no one really believed in telemedicine."

Today, TeleSpecialists operates in 360+ hospitals nationwide, leading the country with over 23,000 physician consults per month and a median physician-to-bedside time of under three minutes. This month marks a remarkable achievement for the organization, having successfully served its one-millionth patient, showcasing its enduring influence on healthcare. Beyond delivering both emergent and non-emergent telehealth services, TeleSpecialists actively contributes to the education of healthcare professionals through its Continuing Medical Education programs.

TeleSpecialists will be attending the International Stroke Conference in Phoenix, where its physicians, Drs. Theresa Sevilis, Thomas Devlin, and Morgan Figurelle will provide lectures and their latest research, further contributing to the advancement of telemedicine.

TeleSpecialists remains dedicated to its mission of providing exceptional telemedicine services and shaping the future of healthcare.

About TeleSpecialists, LLC

TeleSpecialists® is the nation's largest physician-owned, premier healthcare solution provider for quality-focused hospitals and healthcare systems. Since 2014, we've set the standard for rapidly accessible remote care for emergent and non-emergent neurology and psychiatric cases. Our extensive panel of board-certified physicians improves patient outcomes and saves lives through transformative, quality care.

SOURCE TeleSpecialists

