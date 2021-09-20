TeleSpecialists Completes ISO 9001:2015 Recertification for Quality Management Systems

TeleSpecialists is the only hospital-based telemedicine company to maintain ISO 9001:2015 certification Tweet this

During the recertification audit, Bureau Veritas found zero nonconformances and zero opportunities for improvement. Five strengths were recognized, and are summarized below:

High focus on continual improvements

Posting testimonials and feedback from patients and hospitals on public website

Tools in place to identify, assess, and determine requirements for planning new or additional services are well documented and provide a strong foundation/framework for decision making

The organization collects, analyzes, and maintains a high degree of data used to both monitor and provide the foundation for identifying improvements

Completing a formal security risk assessment and identifying opportunities for improvement in security posture

ISO 9001 quality management system standards are designed to help organizations ensure they address the needs of customers and stakeholders while meeting statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service. ISO 9001 examines seven quality management principles: customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management. TeleSpecialists has successfully maintained the standard during significant growth over the past three years.

To learn more about TeleSpecialists exceptional quality management services, visit tstelemed.com/support/quality-support.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional and comprehensive patient care via telemedicine. Founded in 2013, TeleSpecialists has rapidly expanded to over 80 US-based board-certified physicians serving over 200 hospital locations across the US. TeleSpecialists continues to expand its telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support. TeleSpecialists is accredited by The Joint Commission and maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification.

