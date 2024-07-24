TeleSpecialists' Groundbreaking AI-Focused Stroke Research Published in Frontiers in Stroke Journal

Collaborative research highlights the significance of AI-powered care coordination in acute stroke management

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, LLC, the largest inpatient provider of TeleStroke and TeleNeurology services in the nation, announced the publication of their research in the prestigious Frontiers in Stroke journal, recognized as the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher with contributions from over 280,000 researchers worldwide.

The study, conducted across 166 facilities in 17 states, underscores the critical role of AI-powered care coordination in managing acute stroke. VALIDATE (Validation of Artificial Intelligence to Limit Delays in Acute Stroke Treatment and Endovascular Therapy) research reveals that utilizing Viz.ai's AI-powered care coordination platform significantly reduced the time from patient arrival to first contact with a neurointerventionalist by 39.5 minutes.

"VALIDATE data show that the Viz platform led to a clinically important decrease in the time for large blood vessel occlusion recognition and interventional team contact, which may translate to fewer neurons dying and better patient outcomes," said Theresa Sevilis, DO, Director of Clinical Research at TeleSpecialists and study co-author.

The study analyzed data from 14,116 acute stroke consultations managed by TeleSpecialists' neurologists, comparing outcomes between patients in hospitals using AI and those not using AI. Results indicated a median door-to-neurointerventionalist notification time of 50 minutes for AI-utilizing hospitals, compared to 89.5 minutes for non-AI hospitals.

Thomas Devlin, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and co-author of the study, emphasized the findings' importance: "The VALIDATE results demonstrate a statistically significant and clinically important improvement in emergency stroke workflow between Viz-enabled and non-Viz-enabled centers."

The publication of this research in Frontiers in Stroke is significant for TeleSpecialists and Viz.ai, who announced a strategic partnership in 2022. Together, they aim to enhance patient outcomes across the U.S. through AI-powered care coordination and expert telestroke neurology.

