TeleSpecialists Launches Learning Center

TeleSpecialists selected the award-winning EthosCE LMS to maintain a consistent, high quality educational environment. Users will be able to easily register for live webinars, view on-demand programs from a wide collection of enduring material, and store their CME certificates.

"The launch of TeleSpecialists Learning Center is another step toward achieving our goal of serving as an industry resource for the most up-to-date clinical management of neurologic conditions," said Ira Siegman, Chief Medical Officer for TeleSpecialists. "It will allow us to further enhance and expand our educational offerings to physicians and other healthcare personnel, helping them to deliver state-of-the art care to their patients."

TeleSpecialists' commitment to education and research is unparalleled in private practice, as is evidenced by the recent publishing of their COVID research project, "Telestroke: Maintaining Quality Acute Stroke Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic." The research was presented at the 2021 International Stroke Conference by invitation and the manuscript is available to read on the "Telemedicine and e-Health" journal website.

TeleSpecialists Learning Center educational activities are developed and led by TeleSpecialists' experienced physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals to provide a multi-disciplinary approach to medical education. Visit learning.tstelemed.com to register and learn more.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional and comprehensive patient care via telemedicine. Founded in 2013, TeleSpecialists has rapidly expanded to over 80 US-based board-certified physicians serving over 200 hospital locations across the US. TeleSpecialists continues to expand its telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support. TeleSpecialists is accredited by The Joint Commission and maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification.

