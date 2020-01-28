TeleSpecialists, LLC Awarded Telemedicine Accreditation From the Joint Commission

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

TeleSpecialists underwent a rigorous, onsite review on Dec. 16, 2019. During the visit, a team of The Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with The Joint Commission Standards for Ambulatory Services that included telemedicine requirements. The Standards included Leadership, Patient Care, Credentialing, Environment of Care, Emergency Management, and Competency.



The Joint Commission's Standards were developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend TeleSpecialists for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."



To prepare for the Survey, each Standard applicable to TeleSpecialists was reviewed for compliance. An evidence book was developed to support the compliance. A team was formed and met regularly to review areas as well as ad hoc teams to review special areas such as environment of care.

When asked how he felt about the Accreditation, CEO, Dr. Nima Mowzoon, responded by saying: "TeleSpecialists is very pleased to receive the Golden Seal of Approval and the Accreditation by The Joint Commission. This validates our focus on quality, innovation, and clinical excellence in our journey to save lives, and lead the fight for rapid recognition and treatment of patients with acute neurologic illness. This Accreditation affirms that our efforts in setting the industry standards for patient safety and clinical excellence in telemedicine comply with national standards set forth by the most prestigious healthcare accreditation body."



Heading up the teams was Gayle O'Brien, Vice President, Quality and Performance Improvement, who states: "This survey was an external validation of the excellent work we do."



The news of The Joint Commission accreditation achievement follows the organization's most recent success of achieving the milestone of 10,000 neurology consults in December of 2019.



For more information about TeleSpecialists, please visit www.tstelemed.com

Media Contact: Erin Andrews | info@tstelemed.com | 239-226-6382

Related Images

telespecialists-llc.png

TeleSpecialists, LLC

Saving lives through access ... anytime, anywhere.

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE TeleSpecialists, LLC

Related Links

http://www.tstelemed.com

