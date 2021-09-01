TeleSpecialists Names New Chief Financial Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, LLC, a national leader in hospital-based telemedicine services and quality management, announces the appointment of Greg Paschke, CPA as Chief Financial Officer. He reports directly to CEO Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA.

"Greg's vast financial experience and leadership will be an excellent addition to the TeleSpecialists team as we continue to expand our telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support," said Mowzoon.

Paschke is a senior level executive with over 30 years of healthcare finance, accounting, administration and operations experience. Prior to TeleSpecialists, Paschke served as CFO for companies in orthopedics, oncology, healthcare services, life sciences and medical device sectors.

"I'm honored to be here," said Paschke. "I'm looking forward to helping TeleSpecialists continue its strong growth trajectory and taking it to the next level of success."

Paschke holds a CPA license and a bachelor's degree from University of Colorado Boulder.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional and comprehensive patient care via telemedicine. Founded in 2013, TeleSpecialists has rapidly expanded to over 80 US-based board-certified physicians serving over 200 hospital locations across the US. TeleSpecialists continues to expand its telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support. TeleSpecialists is accredited by The Joint Commission and maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification.

SOURCE TeleSpecialists

