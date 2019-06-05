Telestax Appoints Patrick Bonnaure as Chief Financial Officer to Support Company Expansion in CPaaS Enablement

"I'm excited to have Patrick as part of the Telestax executive team," said Paul Doscher, CEO of Telestax. "Patrick is well-matched with his experience at rapidly scaling and integrating global systems at SaaS companies as Telestax continues to expand globally with CPaaS enablement."

Mr. Bonnaure brings nearly 20 years of experience in financial operations and leadership for SaaS companies. At TrustRadius , Mr. Bonnaure led the team's financial infrastructure as they grew from incubation to over $5 million in annual recurring revenue.

"The functionality and possibility behind CPaaS to transform all parts of a business is groundbreaking," said Bonnaure. "And Telestax has a well-established product in a market that is in hypergrowth mode. I'm excited to be part of the team that includes veterans of the communications API industry as well as those with proven expertise across telecommunications and technology companies. I look forward to helping build the infrastructure required as we accelerate our growth."

The appointment of Mr. Bonnaure as CFO further adds to the company's momentum. Telestax was very recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2018 North American CPaaS Enabling Leader .

Telestax is the leading CPaaS enabler for communications service providers and creator of the award-winning Restcomm API platform. Originating in the largest industry open source community, managed by Telestax, Restcomm has been tested by over 10,000 telecom developers and contains over 6 million lines of code. As a trusted partner in real-time communications, Telestax delivers Restcomm Cloud to innovative companies around the world. When service providers join with Telestax, their customers gain the advantage of a superior network and full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. With bring your own carrier options, white labeling, and a complete suite of voice and messaging APIs, service providers benefit from new revenue streams and a competitive edge in the evolving digital transformation marketplace. Restcomm Cloud removes the friction in application development and business workflow integration with user-friendly tools like the Visual Designer . The Telestax RESTful API gives experienced developers control to create robust omnichannel applications alongside technologies such as advanced IVR and intelligent chatbots. Learn more about Telestax, Restcomm Cloud, and CPaaS enablement at www.telestax.com today.

