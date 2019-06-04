Telestax Appoints Veena Vadgama as Vice President of Marketing to Accelerate Growth in CPaaS Enablement

"Veena is a proven marketing leader with extensive experience in strategy and execution across both telecommunications and enterprise markets," said Paul Doscher, CEO of Telestax. "Ensuring our communications service provider (CSP) partners have the tools and knowledge to succeed is of paramount importance. I am excited to have Veena on the team crafting our go-to-market strategy and executing on our vision for CPaaS enablement."

Ms. Vadgama brings over 20 years of experience in B2B marketing across both telecommunications and technology companies. As VP of Marketing for Network Instruments (acquired by Viavi Solutions, Inc .), Ms. Vadgama demonstrated how marketing could actively contribute to top-line revenue growth through qualified lead creation and competitive partner programs.

"Digital transformation affects all companies, whether it's as simple as embedded 2FA for better security, or as complex as streamlining critical business processes with new custom APIs," said Vadgama. "With CPaaS the possibilities to innovate are endless. Telestax delivers to global service providers the fastest and most robust route-to-market for CPaaS capability. Combine these advantages with a proven history of 10,000 plus telecom developers testing the technology for almost a decade. It's a great story and I look forward to shaping the next chapter."

Ms. Vadgama's appointment as VP of Marketing progresses the company's drive to deliver CPaaS to global CSPs. Recently the company was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2018 North American CPaaS Enabling Leader .

Telestax is the leading CPaaS enabler for communications service providers and creator of the award-winning Restcomm API platform. Originating in the largest industry open source community, managed by Telestax, Restcomm has been tested by over 10,000 telecom developers and contains over 6 million lines of code. As a trusted partner in real-time communications, Telestax delivers Restcomm Cloud to innovative companies around the world. When service providers join with Telestax, their customers gain the advantage of a superior network and full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. With bring your own carrier options, white labeling, and a complete suite of voice and messaging APIs, service providers benefit from new revenue streams and a competitive edge in the evolving digital transformation marketplace. Restcomm Cloud removes the friction in application development and business workflow integration with user-friendly tools like the Visual Designer . The Telestax RESTful API gives experienced developers control to create robust omnichannel applications alongside technologies such as advanced IVR and intelligent chatbots. Learn more about Telestax, Restcomm Cloud, and CPaaS enablement at www.telestax.com today.

