Telestax Partners with Zain Jordan to Deliver CPaaS to Their Nearly 50 Million Active Individual and Business Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zain Jordan, a member of Zain Group, one of the leading mobile telecom innovators across the Middle East and North Africa, announces its strategic partnership with Telestax, the worldwide leader in CPaaS enablement for communications service providers. Using Telestax technology, Zain Jordan will now deliver rich application programming interfaces for enterprise omnichannel digital transformation to organizations across the country.

"Zain looks forward to offering expanded CPaaS capabilities to our enterprise customers," said Fahad AlJasem, Chief Executive Officer of Zain Jordan. "For example, banks need two-factor authentication services now. These omnichannel capabilities enable better and more secure customer engagement for our banking customers. By partnering with Telestax we can deliver these needed services quickly and reliably—gaining more business and opportunities with our key accounts."

As a global CPaaS enablement partner with the ability to service large Tier 1 providers, Telestax allows Zain to begin offering full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. These services can include two-factor authentication (2FA) with SMS, voice, and email, SMS account reminders, interactive voice response (IVR) and more. The recently released Restcomm Whitelabel Feature gives service providers like Zain the ability to customize their Restcomm customer-facing portal and product documentation, saving weeks to months of time in deploying new CPaaS products and services.

"With Telestax, we are able to hit the ground running," said AlJasem. "With the training materials and support, we can cut our set-up costs in half, while nearly quadrupling average customer value."

As a part of the Telestax service provider ecosystem, Zain can immediately capitalize on robust support and partner tools like the Telestax CPaaS Playbook to learn best practices and grow their business through focused sales enablement strategies.

The new Whitelabel Feature helps providers keep developer documentation up to date for programmable voice, SMS, and operational issues like provisioning and billing. The functionality takes minutes to execute and aims to save considerable developer, design and writing time.

Restcomm also includes a white-label visual designer, which allows providers to enable businesses to create custom-design call flows and IVR decision trees through a graphical web-based interface, without requiring coding.

More information about the Zain Jordan-Telestax announcement can be found on the Telestax website: www.telestax.com.

About Zain

Zain is a leading mobile voice and data services operator with a commercial footprint in 8 Middle Eastern and African countries with a workforce of over 6,000 providing a comprehensive range of mobile voice and data services to over 49.2 million active individual and business customers as of June 30, 2019. For more information about Zain Jordan please visit www.jo.zain.com.

About Telestax

Telestax is the leading CPaaS enabler for communications service providers and creator of the award-winning Restcomm API platform. Originating in the largest industry open source community, managed by Telestax, Restcomm has been tested by over 10,000 telecom developers and contains over 6 million lines of code. As a trusted partner in real-time communications, Telestax delivers Restcomm Cloud to innovative companies around the world. When service providers join with Telestax, their customers gain the advantage of a superior network and full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. With bring your own carrier options, white labeling, and a complete suite of voice and messaging APIs, service providers benefit from new revenue streams and a competitive edge in the evolving digital transformation marketplace. Restcomm Cloud removes the friction in application development and business workflow integration with user-friendly tools like the Visual Designer . The Telestax RESTful API gives experienced developers control to create robust omnichannel applications alongside technologies such as advanced IVR and intelligent chatbots. Learn more about Telestax, Restcomm Cloud, and CPaaS enablement at www.telestax.com today.

