Telestax VP of Marketing Veena Vadgama Joins INCOMPAS Telecom Trade Association Board of Directors

"Telestax firmly believes in advocating for choice and healthy competition in the telecommunications marketplace," said Vadgama. "In my role with INCOMPAS I look forward to promoting technological innovation, new services, and greater choice for consumers and businesses. Working with stakeholders in both telecommunications and technology, we can advance access to infrastructure and feature-rich cloud technologies like CPaaS."

As the only full stack CPaaS enablement provider, Telestax joins representatives from Netflix, Facebook, and Google on the eighteen-member board.

About INCOMPAS

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association (formerly COMPTEL), is the leading trade association advocating for competition policy across all networks. INCOMPAS represents internet, streaming, communications and technology companies both large and small, advocating for laws and policies that promote competition, innovation and economic development.

About Telestax

Telestax is the leading CPaaS enabler for communications service providers and creator of the award-winning Restcomm API platform. Originating in the largest industry open source community, managed by Telestax, Restcomm has been tested by over 10,000 telecom developers and contains over 6 million lines of code. As a trusted partner in real-time communications, Telestax delivers Restcomm Cloud to innovative companies around the world. When service providers join with Telestax, their customers gain the advantage of a superior network and full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. With bring your own carrier options, white labeling, and a complete suite of voice and messaging APIs, service providers benefit from new revenue streams and a competitive edge in the evolving digital transformation marketplace. Restcomm Cloud removes the friction in application development and business workflow integration with user-friendly tools like the Visual Designer . The Telestax RESTful API gives experienced developers control to create robust omnichannel applications alongside technologies such as advanced IVR and intelligent chatbots. Learn more about Telestax, Restcomm Cloud, and CPaaS enablement at www.telestax.com today.

