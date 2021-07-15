Telesystem to Acquire Managed Services Provider VoxNet

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telesystem, a Block Communications, Inc. company, announced today that it has agreed to acquire the customer and network assets of VoxNet, a Philadelphia-area telecommunications services provider. VoxNet provides unified communications, managed cyber security services, and Internet access to customers in 38 states.

"Telesystem's national strategy includes growing our customer base by offering superior services with a personal touch, and by making strategic acquisitions when we have the opportunity," said John Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer at Telesystem. "We plan to continue to grow into markets across the United States."

Telesystem began as a regional fiber provider in Northwest Ohio and has grown into a nationwide provider of communication, collaboration, infrastructure, and managed cyber security solutions, with a focus on multi-site, multi-product, fully managed solutions for its business customers.

Telesystem EVP and Chief Business Development Officer Bruce Wirt said, "We came out of the pandemic in a strong position. We are on the lookout for opportunities to acquire companies offering complementary products and services. VoxNet fit that profile perfectly."

Telesystem's new customers will enjoy enhanced functionality through the company's world-class communications infrastructure, geographic redundancy via Telesystem's low-latency nationwide network, and access to advanced networking and managed security products carefully designed to suit each customer's unique needs. Telesystem's network includes over 100 points of presence throughout the United States, and network to network connections with the nation's largest telecommunications providers.

"We are proud to provide excellent customer support for the best-in-class technology options across multiple services," said Telesystem EVP and Chief Operations Officer Denton Parson. "With the growing importance of cyber security products, the VoxNet acquisition enhances our ability to be an industry leader in managing these ever more important services."

Block Communications, Inc. is privately held and financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Press inquiries for Telesystem should be directed to Bruce Wirt - EVP and Chief Business Development Officer: [email protected]

Related Files

Telesystem Voxnet Press Release 071421 wire.docx

Related Images

telesystem-logo.jpg

Telesystem Logo

SOURCE Telesystem