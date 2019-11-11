TeleTech Recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer for the Second Consecutive Year in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleTech, a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, announced today that the company has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a Kincentric Best Employer in the Philippines for 2019 as part of Kincentric's Best Employers program.

TeleTech has been operating in the Asia-Pacific region for over 20 years and many of its clients around the globe partner with TeleTech to deliver market-leading customer experiences through its Philippines operations.

"The recognition from Kincentric as a Philippines' Best Employer for 2019 represents our significant ongoing re-investment in our people," said Arthur Nowak, Senior Vice President of Operations for TeleTech, Asia-Pacific. "In times when technology is quickly automating and handling basic customer experiences, people are even more critical to handle the more complex matters. We would like to acknowledge all of the hard work from our employees in the Philippines who have contributed to this award. As innovators and leaders, we all continue to grow and expand the future of our business."

The Kincentric Best Employers program adopts a rigorously researched global framework and proven data-driven methodology to identify Best Employers using three data sources—the CEO Questionnaire, the Employee Opinion Survey (EOS), and the HR Interview and audit of relevant practices.

The insights derived from these sources are centered around four key attributes of Best Employers—High Employee Engagement, Engaging Leadership, Agility and Talent Focus; each of which has a direct impact on business outcomes.

The High Employee Engagement attribute measures the station of emotional and intellectual commitment with an organization.

The Engaging Leadership attribute measures the extent to which leaders drive a more engaged workforce and better business performance.

The Agility attribute measures the ability of an organization to rapidly change or adapt in response to changes in the market.

The Talent Focus attribute measures how the organizations attract, develop and retain talent to achieve business goals.

For more information about the award or career growth opportunities at TeleTech, visit TeleTechJobs.com.

About TeleTech:

TeleTech (TTEC Holdings, Inc.) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, approaches human capital differently — we help you identify what drives your people so they can drive your business. Formerly a part of AON, our decades of expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent advisory services enable us to help organizations change from the inside. And our global network of colleagues, our proven insights and our intuitive technologies give us new ways to help organizations unlock the power of people and teams — fostering change and accelerating success. For more information, please visit kincentric.com.

