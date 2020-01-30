Teletrac Navman And Fleetio Integration Enhances Fleet Maintenance Capabilities

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, today announced a new integration with fleet management software company, Fleetio. The integration provides mutual Fleetio and Teletrac Navman customers the ability to simplify fleet management processes, stay ahead of fleet maintenance and reduce operational costs through automated odometer updates and live vehicle tracking.

The partnership combines Teletrac Navman telematics data with Fleetio's capabilities to automatically sync odometer readings at regular intervals, keeping preventative maintenance workflows up to date. With data flowing from Teletrac Navman to Fleetio, users can see both a vehicle's current location and driving status together, giving them a comprehensive view of their mobile assets.

"This partnership enhances the already robust maintenance capabilities we have, providing managers more data points on crucial vehicle health in a streamlined dashboard that displays data they wouldn't otherwise be able to access in one place," said Marco Encinas, senior product manager, Teletrac Navman. "This helps managers spot potentially problematic trends over time before they result in a major breakdown, reducing downtime and costly repairs."

"Product integrations are an integral part of our strategy and we are excited to partner with Teletrac Navman to provide our mutual customers a deeper understanding of their fleet data," said Matt Chapman, product partnerships manager, Fleetio. "It's crucial to see key fleet metrics in one place to effectively manage the vehicle maintenance and repair process and understand total cost of ownership."

Other features of the Teletrac Navman and Fleetio partnership include:

Customizable reporting : fleet managers can customize how they receive and view data (e.g. measuring in engine hours vs. mileage)

: fleet managers can customize how they receive and view data (e.g. measuring in engine hours vs. mileage) Reduce operational costs and save time with outsourced maintenance: Fleetio's extensive maintenance provider network connects customers to maintenance shops around the country, empowering drivers to find shops easily and get back on the road quickly. The comprehensive view of maintenance costs assists fleet managers in making informed strategic decisions and tracking total cost of ownership by vehicle.

Fleetio's extensive maintenance provider network connects customers to maintenance shops around the country, empowering drivers to find shops easily and get back on the road quickly. The comprehensive view of maintenance costs assists fleet managers in making informed strategic decisions and tracking total cost of ownership by vehicle. End-to-end work order tracking: Integration updates every stage of repairs at regular intervals so managers can realistically estimate time out of service, as well as parts and inventory tracking.

To learn more about the features and benefits of the Teletrac Navman fleet management system, please visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About Fleetio

Fleetio builds simple, collaborative software that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops and fuel cards, Fleetio's web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insights like total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 70 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation and many others. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

