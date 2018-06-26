Teletrac Navman and FourKites integration provides real-time supply chain visibility, load tracking and analytics

The integration operates across the open Teletrac Navman API framework, allowing both systems to seamlessly share information and work as one super platform. All driver and asset data, including ELD-based location, is processed and sent directly to the user for an all-inclusive view of an entire freight operation—all from a single interface accessible on any desktop or mobile device. The integration enables carriers to improve their customer service by giving customers better insight into where their goods are and when those goods will arrive at each stop.

"Teletrac Navman is consistently looking for ways to give our customers more insight and a more holistic view into their business," said Daren Lauda, general manager of North America, Teletrac Navman. "Partnering with FourKites is another way of doing that – the more data we can deliver in a single interface, the better our customers' operations and customer service."

"We are pleased to have Teletrac Navman join the FourKites ELD Certified partner program," said Craig Fiander, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development for FourKites. "Seamless integration with Teletrac Navman provides FourKites' customers key tools and metrics to manage notifications, reduce dwell times, potential detention fees and provide real-time ETAs for all types of multimodal loads."

Customers using the integrated FourKites and DIRECTOR® solution can leverage features that include:

Minute-by-minute GPS tracking for real-time visibility into asset locations and live updates

for real-time visibility into asset locations and live updates Precise ETAs using predictive algorithms and GPS-ELD data , limiting check-in calls and improving delivery times

, limiting check-in calls and improving delivery times In-vehicle, FMCSA-certified ELD logs to track driver on- and off-duty time, breaks and daily drive time, enabling managers to plan daily hauls based on data

to track driver on- and off-duty time, breaks and daily drive time, enabling managers to plan daily hauls based on data Intermodal coverage for over-the-road or rail-, train- and ocean-based operations

for over-the-road or rail-, train- and ocean-based operations Two-way messaging for instant driver-dispatch communication , including manager-based routing, in-cab updates, signature capture and DVIR for post- and pre-trip inspections

, including manager-based routing, in-cab updates, signature capture and DVIR for post- and pre-trip inspections Driver and vehicle reporting for everything from engine diagnostics and fault codes to fuel economy, speeding and idle time

About FourKites

FourKites is the fastest-growing predictive supply chain platform, delivering real-time visibility and execution for the broadest network of Fortune 500 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance, and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network of more than four million GPS/ELD devices, FourKites covers all modes including ocean, rail, parcel and over-the-road. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security. To learn more, visit http://www.fourkites.com.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information, visit TeletracNavman.com.

