Teletrac Navman And Lee Trans Partnership Makes IFTA, IRP, HOS Compliance Easy

Delivered through the Teletrac Navman API, the electronic data eliminates all possibility of error that comes with paper documentation. DIRECTOR provides actionable data from compliance and HOS to vehicle maintenance delivered to partners through our API which allows for flexible integration. It gives Lee Trans a 360-degree view on compliance so it can automate reporting and analyze data for potential risks. The integration simplifies mileage records for IFTA and CSA reporting and ensures HOS and ELD compliance.

"Data collected through our fleet management technology can bring value to so many other parts of customers' operations," said Daren Lauda, general manager of North America, Teletrac Navman. "We're building out those strategic connections for better insights and to make our customers' lives easier. Compliance is a big pain point, which made an integration with Lee Trans a natural fit."

"We are excited about our latest integration with Teletrac Navman," said Jackie Polk, executive vice president, Lee Trans, Inc. "Through this partnership, we are able to use data captured by Teletrac Navman's solution to ensure accurate reporting for compliance purposes, which reduces the exposure our clients face in an audit. In addition, the connection will aid in our clients efforts to isolate and target areas that need attention, add consistency to the process and allow for their core business to be the main focus."

Features of the integration include:

Real-time HOS driver and vehicle statuses with locations to help managers reduce daily inefficiencies and compliance violations

to help managers reduce daily inefficiencies and compliance violations In-vehicle electronic logs (elogs)-enabled tablets for drivers to easily log in and submit hours of service in real-time directly from their vehicles, complying with regulations

for drivers to easily log in and submit hours of service in real-time directly from their vehicles, complying with regulations Vehicle fuel usage and mileage reporting for accurate record keeping, tax purposes and IFTA compliance as well as utilization information

for accurate record keeping, tax purposes and IFTA compliance as well as utilization information Driver Log Auditing services support mixed fleets (paper logs and e-logs), manage driver profiles, identify exempt vehicles, collect vehicle data and reconcile supporting documents to meet the latest mandates

services support mixed fleets (paper logs and e-logs), manage driver profiles, identify exempt vehicles, collect vehicle data and reconcile supporting documents to meet the latest mandates IFTA Fuel and Mileage Tax Reporting services which include fuel purchase details, end-of-month/quarter reviews, fuel management reports and audit support

services which include fuel purchase details, end-of-month/quarter reviews, fuel management reports and audit support Licensing and Permitting services manage International Registration Plan (IRP) compliance paperwork and reduce unnecessary costs due to incorrect permitting and delays in shipments

To learn more, visit our partnership page.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit https://www.teletracnavman.com.

About Lee Trans

For over 34 years, Lee TranServices, Inc. has focused exclusively on providing custom regulatory compliance, risk management solutions, transportation industry software systems and consultation in the areas of Driver Qualification, Driver Logs, DOT Drug & Alcohol Testing, Background Investigation as well as Fuel Tax and Licensing, Titling and Permitting services. The company is one of the Nation's largest, privately held, full-service providers of Transportation Compliance and Risk Management services facilitating the needs of numerous clients on a national and international level.

