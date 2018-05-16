Teletrac Navman Delivers Integrated Driver Safety Analytics & Dashboard Camera Solution

Customer Bonnie Lantz, Environment, Health and Safety Director, P&B Transportation, Inc. has been using the solution for just a few months now and says, "I have a full view into safety and the solution makes everything fact-based. Before I had perceptions of how my drivers behave on the road, but now I have proof. I can see training needs and, of equal importance, our drivers' incredible defensive driving when cars around them behave erratically. Our insurance company and drivers both wanted the cameras, and I expect it will save us money and give our whole fleet a better grasp on safety."

The DIRECTOR Safety Analytics module provides insight into driver-specific and fleet-wide behavior to create a safety-focused culture, recognize and retain great drivers, and improve the insurance claims process. Features include:

The Integrated Event Viewer lets fleets simultaneously view driving event replays and unsafe behaviors on Google Maps, using GPS tracking data, and second-by-second Dashboard Camera video footage for quick response to and resolution of incidents.

lets fleets simultaneously view driving event replays and unsafe behaviors on Google Maps, using GPS tracking data, and second-by-second Dashboard Camera video footage for quick response to and resolution of incidents. Front-Facing Dashboard Cameras continuously record HD quality video footage, with recordings of all events stored in the cloud. In addition to getting a complete picture of events, footage can be used as supporting material in the event of an insurance claim and to protect against driver fault in accidents.

continuously record HD quality video footage, with recordings of all events stored in the cloud. In addition to getting a complete picture of events, footage can be used as supporting material in the event of an insurance claim and to protect against driver fault in accidents. Driver Scorecards track and rank driver improvements over time for personalized training, in combination with event replay and live footage, and to recognize positive driver behaviors.

track and rank driver improvements over time for personalized training, in combination with event replay and live footage, and to recognize positive driver behaviors. Reporting & Alerts measures speeding, harsh breaking, erratic cornering and other dangerous behaviors through GPS tracking and proactively alerts fleet managers. It lets fleet managers build dashboards around safety KPIs and do in-depth evaluation on fleet-wide and individual driver safety performance to easily communicate performance trends, create targeted improvement plans and build incentive programs that encourage safe driving.

"We built this solution to give fleets absolutely everything they need to build a culture of safety," said Daren Lauda, general manager of North America, Teletrac Navman. "The high-level fleet benchmarking is easy to drill down into to understand how individual drivers are performing. Add in the integrated telematics and corresponding video footage and fleet managers have a complete, real-life picture of safety to fuel individualized training, track progress and protect their drivers in incidents."

To learn more about how the Teletrac Navman Driver Safety Analytics Solution integrates GPS tracking, driver behavior monitoring and in-cab camera technology to help you build a safe and effective fleet, visit http://www.teletracnavman.com/our-solutions/fleet-safety.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

