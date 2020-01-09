Teletrac Navman Expands Mobile Access To Fleet Management And Compliance Tools With New App

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, today announced their new DRIVE App is now available to Android users on the Google Play store. This Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution enables fleet managers to use their supported Android tablets when paired with Teletrac Navman's BT compatible Tracking Unit to access the full functionality of the DIRECTOR® fleet management platform, including navigation, messaging, Hours of Service (HOS), electronic logging device (ELD) compliance and driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIR).

"Software has become such as competitive advantage, helping fleet owners and managers run their businesses with more efficiency and profitability," said Marco Encinas, senior product manager, Teletrac Navman. "Every fleet has made different hardware investments over time, though, which means software needs to work seamlessly across all mobile devices and operating systems to bring value to the business. This is a priority for Teletrac Navman, and we're excited to make our DRIVE App available to more mobile users, starting with Android but continuing to roll out BYOD solutions for all mobile devices soon, including iOS."

The DRIVE App for Android provides all in-cab capabilities when paired with Teletrac Navman's BT compatible Tracking Unit, previously available only with specific proprietary tablets including:

HOS and ELD Compliance - Through the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) home screen on the DRIVE App, drivers can scroll down to the "DOT Inspection" section to prepare their log on either smartphone or tablet before handing it to a law enforcement officer.

- Through the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) home screen on the DRIVE App, drivers can scroll down to the "DOT Inspection" section to prepare their log on either smartphone or tablet before handing it to a law enforcement officer. Mapping and Navigation - Use the provided offline solution with 3D maps, navigation and truck routing or the mapping and navigation solution provided on your connected device.

- Use the provided offline solution with 3D maps, navigation and truck routing or the mapping and navigation solution provided on your connected device. Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) Compliance - Details vehicle operations and safety issues, to ensure compliance.

- Details vehicle operations and safety issues, to ensure compliance. Forms - Arrival, departure and signature capture forms enable drivers to quickly alert fleet managers that they have completed pick-ups or drop-offs.

- Arrival, departure and signature capture forms enable drivers to quickly alert fleet managers that they have completed pick-ups or drop-offs. Messaging - The DIRECTOR two-way messaging feature keeps drivers and dispatchers linked throughout the day.

To learn more about Teletrac Navman and their solutions, including the DRIVE App, visit TeletracNavman.com

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information, visit www.teletracnavman.com.

