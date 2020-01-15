Teletrac Navman Launches IoT-Enabled Asset Tracker

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, today announced its newest asset tracking product, the ATS1. The ATS1 (Asset Tracking System) is a battery-powered asset tracker that uses 4G so managers can easily track, view and manage non-mobile assets common on construction and other work sites such as pumps, trailers, fans, cleaning equipment and much more.

"Our ATS1 device is unique because it is designed for equipment that doesn't ordinarily come with a telematics or tracking device from the OEM, but is equally critical to running an efficient business from project to project," said Daren Lauda, Vice President and General Manager, Teletrac Navman. "The new product can be used on its own or as an add-on to our DIRECTOR fleet management software so managers can see all their assets' whereabouts all in one place. What's more, our ATS product uses a global IoT band, ensuring the units perform better over a longer range, with better signals in spaces where they may not have a direct line of sight to the sky."

Other features of the ATS1 include:

Long-lasting and rugged: The self-install comes with 3-5 years of battery life

The self-install comes with 3-5 years of battery life IP67 Certified: Confirms that the device is dust tight and protected against immersion in water

Confirms that the device is dust tight and protected against immersion in water Easy to self-install: Straightforward installation process helps managers get up and running without delay

Straightforward installation process helps managers get up and running without delay Theft prevention features: Automated unauthorized movement alerts and the ability to switch from "locate" to "track" mode over the air help managers increase their asset recovery rate, saving money and time

To learn more about Teletrac Navman and their solutions including ATS1, please visit TeletracNavman.com.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

SOURCE Teletrac Navman

Related Links

http://www.teletracnavman.com

