Teletrac Navman Launches Professional Services To Maximize Telematics ROI

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology for GPS tracking solutions, today announced Professional Services packages to help organizations meet their fleet management goals and solve common pain points around integrating – and seeing value from – new technology into their operations.

"Our forthcoming 2019 Telematics Benchmark Report found that while telematics adoption is at an all-time high, few organizations use it to its full advantage," said Daren Lauda, vice president and general manager of North America, Teletrac Navman. "That's not only because there's a learning curve but managing a fleet of over the road vehicles or on the jobsite assets isn't one-size-fits-all, so it takes time to figure out what optimal adoption and ROI looks like for each organization. Going beyond the initial installation and training, a fully adopted telematics solution should collect actionable data and drive business benefits. We look forward to building close partnerships with our customers, empowering them to interpret their newly accessible data to reach their business goals more effectively and efficiently."

The Professional Services team meets with customers early in the onboarding process to familiarize themselves with their unique challenges and priorities and develops a targeted plan to support them in reaching their goals. Offerings include, but are not limited to, the following service packages:

Implementation - Installing telematics solutions and new products, managing API integrations and automation of manual processes.

ELD Compliance - Focused on ensuring ELD readiness, and addressing any Compliance, Safety and Accountability (CSA) scoring issues.

Administration - Helping customers post-implementation increase productivity through setting up automated processes and conducting health checks to analyze current processes against industry best practices – ultimately maximizing the value of their telematics investment.

To learn more about the Professional Services offering and how it can help streamline fleet management, visit www.teletracnavman.com/our-solutions/professional-services.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

