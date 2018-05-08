Teletrac Navman Partners With Shipwell To Provide Holistic Supply Chain View

"Our integration with Shipwell puts technology in place that gives managers and dispatchers a comprehensive view of all Less Than Truckload (LTL) and Full Truckload (FTL) activity from any computer or mobile device," said Daren Lauda, general manager of North America, Teletrac Navman. "This makes it possible for shippers to visualize their entire supply chain with ELD and HOS compliance in mind."

"Shipping involves extensive communication and planning between different audiences, which often led to inefficiencies that stalled deliveries," said Jason Traff, co-founder, Shipwell. "In the past, for example, it wasn't uncommon for loads to be booked on trucks with insufficient HOS to complete a shipment. Our new integration with Teletrac Navman makes that problem a thing of the past and means we can provide our customers with a much faster, hands-on shipping experience."

Features of the integration include:

One central freight management platform to get quotes, book carriers, track shipments and ensure HOS through ELD solutions.

to get quotes, book carriers, track shipments and ensure HOS through ELD solutions. Precise minute-by-minute GPS locations for tracking shipments of all sizes as drivers travel in and out of job zones.

for tracking shipments of all sizes as drivers travel in and out of job zones. Automated detention time directly from the Shipwell platform and app, based on precise GPS location and stop data.

directly from the Shipwell platform and app, based on precise GPS location and stop data. Two-way messaging via form messages to send instant updates and documentation for last-minute assignments, customer requests or instructions.

via form messages to send instant updates and documentation for last-minute assignments, customer requests or instructions. Driver profiles, vehicle assignments and driver HOS service input so customers know who is transporting their goods and when they're on breaks.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About Shipwell

Shipwell is on a mission to provide a delightful freight experience through freight automation technology and world-class business intelligence. The company is based in Austin, TX and provides a connected freight platform to help shippers, brokers, and carriers to seamlessly quote, book, track, and manage their freight shipments. www.shipwell.com

