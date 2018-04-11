Teletrac Navman Partners with Weather Telematics to Give Fleets Real-Time View of Hazardous Road Conditions

Each year, extreme weather patterns and hazardous road conditions negatively impact fleet logistics, maintenance, productivity and, most importantly, safety. In 2017 alone, the U.S. experienced a historic 16 separate weather and climate disasters—the highest number of events during a calendar year since 2011, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. With DIRECTOR Weather, fleets mitigate risk through real-time access to weather-based road conditions including water, snow and ice, as well as inclement weather leading to visibility, hail, wind, lightning and hydroplaning risks.

"Weather data is beautifully rendered on DIRECTOR's maps in conjunction with the usual vehicle and fleet information we display," said Michael Bloom, Director, Product Management, Teletrac Navman. "What's different from other weather applications is that we're able to convert weather information and present that as road conditions visually on the map—what our customers really want to know in terms of weather."

Information from this predictive data integration enables fleet managers and dispatchers to determine if a driver's route needs to be adjusted or cancelled altogether, as far as six hours in advance. Two-way messaging, real-time and predictive weather conditions and on-the-fly rerouting by dispatchers help guide at-risk drivers, ensuring they take the necessary precautions and stay in control during adverse conditions.

"Weather Telematics employs a combination of actual weather conditions, data science and machine learning to offer fleets the unique ability to not only predict weather and weather-based road conditions, but also take any necessary actions to reduce driver risk during inclement weather situations," said Bob Moran, CEO, Weather Telematics, Inc. "We're excited to partner with Teletrac Navman and empower DIRECTOR users with dynamic weather data."

For more information on Teletrac Navman DIRECTOR Weather features, visit the DIRECTOR Weather overview.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information, visit www.teletracnavman.com

About Weather Telematics

Founded in 2010, Weather Telematics Inc. is a Canadian-based, global IoT data science company offering road safety data products for industrial, government and consumer markets. Weather Telematics uses a proprietary vehicle-mounted mobile IoT sensor network and AI machine learning system to generate real-time and predictive Road Weather Conditions, Road Hazard Risk Alert Notifications and Dynamic Routing applications. The Weather Telematics platform mitigates weather risk, reduces traffic congestion and makes connected and autonomous navigation safer in all types of road conditions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teletrac-navman-partners-with-weather-telematics-to-give-fleets-real-time-view-of-hazardous-road-conditions-300627867.html

SOURCE Teletrac Navman

Related Links

http://www.teletracnavman.com

