Teletrac Navman Welcomes AI Technology Leader Jens Meggers As New President

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jens Meggers as President. Bringing more than 25 years of organizational and technology leadership to Teletrac Navman, Meggers will drive the strategic direction of the company, ensuring product evolution with a focus on Artificial Intelligence to effectively serve today's and future customer needs.

"The transportation and mobility markets represent huge opportunities, which is why we're putting significant investments in the company and bringing on a phenomenal leader who will continue to help Teletrac Navman push this industry forward," said Martin Gafinowitz, Senior Vice President, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "Jens' extensive product background will be key as Teletrac Navman continues to expand its product footprint and innovate. His proven ability to understand market needs and lead a team to develop technology solutions ahead of the curve will be a tremendous advantage to the company and its customers."

Meggers has extensive experience leading both large scale enterprise companies and technology startups. Prior to joining Teletrac Navman, he was part of the leadership team at a game-changing Mountain View-based AI technology startup, Huddl.ai. He also previously served as SVP and GM for Cisco Corporation's Cloud Collaboration business and held several senior executive positions at cybersecurity giant Symantec Corporation.

"The transportation and construction sectors are at a pivotal time in their digital transformation," said Dr. Meggers. "There is a substantial market opportunity ahead for Teletrac Navman to bring in the latest technology and intelligence to these organizations. Using an AI-first approach, we are doubling down on our product development to give our customers previously unachievable visibility and insight into their mobile assets."

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

