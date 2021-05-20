Teletubbies Celebrate Their "Love Who You Are" Spirit With Big Hugs and Ready-to-rave Fashion During 2021 Pride Month

"The Teletubbies have always embraced their own offbeat quirkiness and sense of style," said Michael Riley, Chief Brands Officer, WildBrain. "This Pride Month, we're celebrating that 'love who you are' spirit through our Collection of ready-to-rave fashion that makes Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po very proud. We've taken the most iconic elements fans know and love about the Teletubbies and designed a playful Collection with fashion flair that we hope fans will love to wear this Pride Month and all year-long."

Launching today, the Teletubbies Pride Collection features 90s-inspired streetwear that's both iconic and nostalgic, including a bucket hat, sling bag, muscle tee and tube socks. For the most uniquely stylish of fans, the Collection also includes a limited quantity of bespoke, made-to-order two-piece suits.

Each item in the Collection makes an energetic statement on its own, while also designed to create a complete head-to-toe look. The Collection is centered around two themes – "Big Hugs, Big Love" and "Teletubbies Love Pride" – with custom graphic treatments, prints and cues from the bubbly Teletubbies, such as their signature colors and antennae shapes.

Fans and consumers can shop the Teletubbies Pride Collection at www.teletubbiespride.com or by visiting @TeletubbiesHQ on Instagram and Twitter. The Teletubbies Pride Collection includes (all prices USD):

Reversible Cow-Print Bucket Hat (SRP: $21.99 )

) Black Mesh Sling Bag (SRP: $34.99 )

) "Muscle" Tank Top (SRP: $26.99 )

) Oversized Tee (SRP: $32.99 )

) "Pride" Pin and "Big Hugs, Big Love" Pin (SRP: $10.99 each)

each) Red Athletic Shorts (SRP: $32.99 )

(SRP: ) Rainbow-Trimmed Knee-High Socks (SRP: $12.99 )

) Two-Pack of Masks (SRP: $12.49 )

) Custom-Print Two-Piece Suit (SRP: $4,995.00 )

Proceeds from the sale of the Collection will benefit GLAAD to support its culture-changing work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

"This Pride Month, the iconic Teletubbies brand is celebrating the importance of self-expression and acceptance in a unique and uplifting way, while giving back to create change," said John McCourt, Senior Director at GLAAD. "Proceeds from this Collection will support GLAAD's culture-changing programs, including our work to expand LGBTQ images and inclusion in kids' and family programming."

About the Teletubbies

For almost 25 years, WildBrain's Teletubbies have been engaging and entertaining audiences across multiple generations. Seen on broadcasters and streaming platforms around the world – including 29 highly popular YouTube channels on the WildBrain Spark network – the Teletubbies offer hours of content for fans of every age. Through their exuberance and curiosity, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po foster the developing imaginations of preschoolers in a delightful world filled with joyous exploration, visual anticipation and silly surprises. Extensive social media touch points have also seen the Teletubbies become beloved pop culture icons for older fans, adored by celebrities and culture setters around the world. As a lifestyle brand, Teletubbies continues to captivate audiences by participating in pop culture conversations. The Teletubbies are owned by WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Follow the Teletubbies on Twitter and Instagram via @TeletubbiesHQ.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 150 million subscribers. We also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Please visit us at wildbrain.com.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. A dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

