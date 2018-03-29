Teletubbies head to South Korea with new broadcast and consumer products agency deals

The two deals build on DHX Brands' strategy to expand the Teletubbies brand throughout Asia and to capitalize on the significant potential for consumer products in the territory. They come on the heels of recently announced broadcast and consumer products deals for Teletubbies in China, where the series is seen on the country's most popular streaming services, including iQIYI, Youku, Tencent and others.

"Our Asian rollout of the new Teletubbies series is off to a tremendous start," said Josh Scherba, EVP, Content and Distribution, DHX Media. "We've seen strong viewer response in China so far and we're really excited now to expand this delightful evergreen property into South Korea for preschoolers and families to enjoy. As the leading public broadcaster in South Korea, KBS is the perfect platform for Teletubbies."

Peter Byrne, EVP DHX Brands, said: "There is a huge appetite for the Teletubbies brand in Korea and SMG Holdings has an extensive track record of managing top entertainment properties, making them the ideal agency to bring the magical world of Teletubbies to a new generation of preschoolers through consumer products and live experiences."

Joon Seok Choi, Co-CEO of SMG Holdings, said: "We are very excited to work with DHX Brands to represent the new Teletubbies. We're confident South Korea will become a role model territory for the further development and expansion of this iconic property, as we build a robust consumer products program for Korean children and their families to enjoy."

