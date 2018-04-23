TeleUP Offers Zero-Risk Affiliate Partnerships for Cable Operators

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet TV pioneer TeleUP announces a groundbreaking white-label opportunity for cable operators nationwide: 25% earnings with zero investment.

TeleUP's affiliate partnership is offered to cable operators with broadband-only customers and includes:

Comprehensive live linear channel bundle

Hundreds of the latest movies on demand

Network DVR

OTA (Over The Air channels such as ABC, CBS, and Fox) set top box antenna combination

At no cost whatsoever, cable operators can now offer their customers a cheaper alternative with this partnership.

"This white-label partnership costs nothing for cable operators to set up and maintain, and they earn up to 25% of revenues," says TeleUP President Gustavo Medeiros, speaking at the Broadband and Cable Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP)'s annual Cable Academy meeting. The meeting is taking place at the Kalahari Resort in the Pocono Mountains this year.

Unlike its competitors, TeleUP doesn't market directly to the consumer or attempt to steal cable subs while partnering with others. Medeiros says that he is available to speak with all interested parties.

About TeleUP

TeleUP specializes in delivering programming to people who desire to watch TV from a different country rather than from the country in which they currently live. TeleUP offers TV channels in various languages to Internet TV subscribers worldwide.

TeleUP Inc. provides Internet TV customers with the highest quality programming and technology at the best value, including free channels. Subscribers enjoy an amazing high definition lineup with a varied array of national HD channels, ranging from niche to the most popular channels, and best in class HD and DVR technology. TeleUP Inc. is a Delaware company with its principal offices in New York and Campinas, Brazil.

