Televerde Announces Q3 2020 Contract Wins, Expansion of Strategic Partnerships

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, announced today that it has signed contracts with 10 net-new clients and significantly expanded partnerships with 19 existing clients in the third quarter of this year. SECURUS Technologies, TPx Communications and VMWare have all chosen to work with Televerde because of the company's success in creating high-performing, complex sales and marketing initiatives; their expertise in delivering superior outbound and inbound customer support; and its purpose-driven business model that builds equity for communities that have been systematically marginalized.

"We delivered solid results amid a challenging environment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is a testament to both the commitment and dedication of our teams and the strength of our client relationships," said Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde. "Leading technology companies continue to choose Televerde because we are really good at what we do and our teams become true extensions of their companies. We don't believe in vendor-client relationships. We create long and lasting partnerships. Our business is strong and we are solidly positioned to maintain our momentum for a strong finish in 2020 and to accelerate our plans for rapid expansion in 2021."

"We are extremely proud of our new partnership with Televerde, which will not just provide incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women with critical job opportunities but also deepen Securus' connection to the communities we serve," said Dave Abel, president and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "Setting people up for success after their release starts with making sure that they have access to a good paying job that can become a career. We know that our new collaboration with Televerde will provide those opportunities and advance our efforts to make Securus products more accessible and affordable as possible." (Read the full press release regarding the Securus and Televerde partnership.)

Televerde generates demand and accelerates sales for its customers by:

Executing high-performing, complex sales and marketing initiatives and aligning sales and marketing to drive pipeline in new and existing target markets.

Understanding the buyer's journey, leveraging intent and propensity modeling to evaluate a prospect's interests and likelihood to buy.

Executing an account-based selling (ABS) model to provide a consistent experience across the sales cycle.

Using human and advanced data insights to identify and engage prospects and integrating best-in-class marketing technology platforms into the sales process.

Managing multiple outreach touches including email and social media to engage prospects.

Providing inbound customer support to deliver a consistent customer experience.

Other significant news from Televerde this quarter includes:

Televerde CEO Morag Lucey was named to the Meaningful Business 100 List.

was named to the Meaningful Business 100 List. Appointed Christopher Daniels as Global Head of Sales to lead client retention initiatives and drive new client acquisitions.

as Global Head of Sales to lead client retention initiatives and drive new client acquisitions. Recognized as one of the 50 Smartest Companies of the Year by The Silicon Review.

Named to IAOP's inaugural Impact Sourcing Champions Index in partnership with the Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI). Organizations included in the Index have distinguished themselves as trailblazers in impact sourcing.

Televerde closes out the third quarter positioning itself for national and international growth. The company announced in April that it will open operations inside the Homestead Correctional Institute, part of the Florida Department of Corrections. This will be the eighth prison-run engagement center in the United States. The company also has plans to expand operations in the United Kingdom during the first quarter of 2021 in HMP Styal in Macclesfield, England, marking its first prison-staffed engagement center abroad.

