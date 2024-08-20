Televerde Champions Second Chances as Title Sponsor for Annual Charity Golf Outing

Televerde Foundation's Swing for Second Chances Event Returns to Legacy Golf Resort

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global leader in B2B demand generation and a champion of second-chance employment, is proud to announce its title sponsorship for the second consecutive year of the Televerde Foundation Swing for Second Chances Charity Golf Outing. The event will take place on Oct. 17, 2024, at the prestigious Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix, Arizona, bringing together a robust network of supporters, including many of Televerde's clients and partners.

"Our ongoing partnership with Televerde Foundation reflects our core values and commitment to transformative change and social impact," said Vince Barsolo, CEO of Televerde. "By sponsoring this significant event, we aim to highlight the critical importance of supporting justice-impacted women through comprehensive reentry programs. It's an honor to contribute to such a meaningful cause that not only changes lives but also strengthens our communities."

Televerde founded Televerde Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting the reentry of justice-impacted women into society, in 2020 to enhance the support provided to graduates of the company's prison-to-workforce program in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida. The foundation's work is designed to empower women to achieve personal and professional success, thereby reducing recidivism and fostering stronger, healthier communities.

As the primary fundraising activity of the year, the annual charity golf outing plays a pivotal role in funding the foundation's programs, which include professional and personal development, mentoring, life skills training, financial literacy, career readiness, and job placement. These initiatives are crucial in helping women transition successfully and build sustainable, rewarding careers.

"The incredible support from Televerde and our diverse network of partners, volunteers, and funders enable us to offer robust programming that effectively addresses the challenges faced by women reentering society," added Michelle Cirocco, executive director of Televerde Foundation. "Thanks to their unwavering commitment, we've maintained a 0% recidivism rate among our graduates, showcasing the lasting impact of our combined efforts. We're all looking forward to another fabulous day on the green, celebrating our powerful partnerships and the success it brings."

Televerde invites the public to join in making a difference. Whether interested in playing or sponsoring the event, participation is invaluable in continuing to provide second chances to those who need them most.

To register to participate or sponsor, visit the Swing for Second Chances event page.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/ .

