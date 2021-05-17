Televerde Chief Social Responsibility Officer Michelle Cirocco Named Most Admired Leader by Phoenix Business Journal

PHOENIX, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Cirocco, chief social responsibility officer of Televerde , the preferred global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales and customer success for B2B businesses around the world, has been named a Most Admired Leader by the Phoenix Business Journal. This distinguished award celebrates leaders in the Greater-Phoenix Valley who inspire those around them, hold their employees, products and services in the highest regard, run their companies with integrity, and are shining examples of how all companies should be run and managed.

Cirocco is strong customer champion with a commitment to using business as a force for good. She's a Televerde veteran, having been at the company for more than 20 years. In addition to her role as Chief Social Responsibility Officer for Televerde, she is the Executive Director of Televerde Foundation. Cirocco was also previously named one of the World-Changing Women in Conscious Business by Conscious Company magazine.

"It's an honor to receive this distinguished award and to be amongst such an outstanding group of leaders," said Cirocco. "We have important work ahead to build the equitable futures that we imagine for everyone, particularly for individuals with a criminal record. While there are countless individuals who inspire me daily to work to create more opportunities for this disempowered population, no one inspires me more than the women who we serve and support."

The 2021 Most Admired Leaders honorees come from a variety of industries and backgrounds. They champion innovation through corporate-giving programs, board service, and volunteerism. The winners are chosen by a panel of former Most Admired Leader award recipients.

Phoenix-based Televerde is the preferred global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses around the world. The company's uniquely evolved approach, business model, best practices and integrated solution has enabled it to deliver a cutting-edge, AI-enabled customer journey lifecycle platform and a highly personalized experience generating more than $65B in pipeline and close to $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo, GE and Epson.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Eight of Televerde's 11 engagement centers are staffed entirely by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The success of Televerde's purpose-driven business model was documented in a recent study by the Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here.

