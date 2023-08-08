Televerde Executives to Spotlight the Power of Second-Chance Hiring at Culture Summit 2023

Leaders to Discuss How Investing in Second-Chance Employees Boosts Business Performance and Cultivates a Culture of Inclusivity and Belonging.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, today announced that its Chief Impact Officer Michelle Cirocco and Head of Global Marketing Kellie Walenciak will speak at Culture Summit 2023 in San Diego, Calif., from September 25-27, 2023.

Kellie Walenciak and Michelle Cirocco

Cirocco and Walenciak will share insights on the topic, "How a Culture of Second Chances Will Help Businesses Thrive in the Future of Work." Their presentation will explore the advantages of investing in second-chance hires, demonstrating how companies that adopt this approach experience higher levels of workforce loyalty and engagement, reduced turnover, and superior output quality – all of which contribute to more robust company performance.

"Second-chance hiring goes beyond merely providing individuals with a fresh start; it's a strategic initiative geared towards discovering untapped potential and igniting talent to drive positive change in our businesses and society," declared Cirocco. "When we invest in these individuals, we are investing in the very fabric of the future of work and a more equitable world. This approach does more than just mend lives; it also creates a resilient, diverse workforce that strengthens our businesses with innovative ideas. Ultimately, second-chance hiring is a business strategy that enhances our corporate culture, improves our performance, and contributes to a more inclusive and productive society."

At Televerde, second-chance hiring isn't viewed as a trend or a buzzword; rather, it forms the bedrock of the corporate philosophy. Over the past 25 years, Televerde has provided employment opportunities to more than 3,500 incarcerated women in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida. The results speak volumes: an impressively low recidivism rate of 5.4 percent, with a remarkable 94 percent of these women advancing into professional positions in sales, marketing, and technology. Holding firmly to the belief that no one should be defined or discarded for the worst mistake made on the worst day of their lives, Televerde stands as a pioneer in second-chance hiring and a beacon of possibility and promise.

"Creating a culture of belonging isn't merely an initiative; it's imperative for the future of businesses," added Walenciak. "When we deliberately open our doors and our minds to talent from all communities, we are not merely promoting diversity but unleashing a powerful tide of creativity, innovation, and dedication. This influential surge fuels both our bottom-line business results and our market competitiveness. Moreover, it extends beyond the corporate realm to strengthen not just our companies but also the very fabric of our society. In essence, fostering an inclusive culture is an investment that promises compelling returns, enhancing our capacity to drive transformative growth and sustain long-term business success."

Those interested in learning more about the transformative potential of second-chance hiring are invited to join Cirocco and Walenciak at Culture Summit 2023. You can register for the event here.

To arrange interviews with Michelle Cirocco or Kellie Walenciak, please get in touch with Jennifer Schwegman at [email protected].

For deeper insights into second-chance hiring, visit the Televerde Virtual Roundtable.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Eight of Televerde's 11 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

Jennifer Schwegman

[email protected]

651-247-6640

SOURCE Televerde