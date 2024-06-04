Televerde Foundation Announces Second Annual Charity Golf Classic

Televerde Foundation Charity Golf Classic: Swing for Second Chances to be held on October 17, 2024

PHOENIX, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming success of last year's inaugural event, Televerde Foundation is delighted to invite golf enthusiasts and supporters to its second annual Charity Golf Classic, "Swing for Second Chances." This premier event, scheduled for October 17, 2024 at the Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix, Arizona, supports the foundation's mission to provide transformative opportunities for incarcerated women, empowering them toward successful reentry into society.

"Reflecting on the tremendous success of last year's event, we are thrilled to once again gather our community for our Televerde Foundation Charity Golf Classic," said Michelle Cirocco, executive director of Televerde Foundation. "Our inaugural golf classic not only raised critical funds but also heightened awareness of our cause, significantly impacting the lives of many women. We are excited to build on that momentum, offering an even more engaging and memorable experience this year."

Televerde Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, continues its crucial work, providing personal and professional development opportunities that pave the way for meaningful careers post-release. Last year's event successfully highlighted the potential within each participant to rise above their past, a message it aims to reinforce with this year's classic.

"Our programs have continued to achieve remarkable results. As noted in our 2023 Impact Report, we maintained a job placement rate of 96% within 60 days of release, significantly above national averages, with a recidivism rate of 0%," explained Cirocco. "These reflect the profound capability of our participants to transform their lives and, by extension, enrich our communities."

This year's event will expand its reach, offering various sponsorship levels and individual and corporate engagement opportunities. The funds raised will directly support the expansion of the foundation's programming, further extending lifelines to women striving for a second chance.

"With gratitude for the incredible support from our donors, partners, and volunteers, this event stands as a testament to the collective commitment to our mission," added Cirocco. "Join us on the green to celebrate our achievements and contribute to a future where every woman has the opportunity to achieve her full potential."

For sponsorship opportunities or to register for the event, please visit https://events.golfstatus.com/event/2024-2nd-annual-televerde-foundation-charity-golf-classic/details/registration-details.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/ .

