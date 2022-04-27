Televerde Foundation Appoints Amy Hillman and Karen Hellman to Its Board of Directors

PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to women impacted by incarceration so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, is pleased to announce that Amy Hillman, former dean at Arizona State University - W. P. Carey School of Business, and Karen Hellman, former division director of Inmate Programs and Reentry at Arizona Department of Corrections, has joined the Televerde Foundation board of directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Amy and Karen as new board members," said Michelle Cirocco, executive director, Televerde Foundation. "These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be tremendous assets to our foundation as we further our mission of helping women impacted by incarceration find success in the global workforce. The work we are doing truly is making a tangible difference in the lives of the women we support and their families, as evidenced by our 2021 Impact Report. Now with Amy and Karen on board, we are more strongly positioned to accelerate our progress for even greater gains in 2022."

Amy Hillman joined ASU in June 2001 and served as its Dean from 2013 to 2020. An award-winning undergraduate and MBA teacher, Hillman previously taught at the Ivey Business School at The University of Western Ontario, the Broad Business School at Michigan State University, and the Mays College of Business at Texas A&M University. In addition, she has spent several summers as a guest professor at the Institute for International Management at Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria. Prior to joining academia, Hillman was general manager of a retailing and manufacturing organization in the Southwest United States. "The W. P. Carey School of Business believes in business as a force for good for all--regardless of background or circumstance," said Hillman. "I'm thrilled to now be part of the Televerde Foundation board of directors to help expand their mission for their vision of a world of opportunity where all can be successful. "

Karen Hellman worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections for more than 20 years, most recently as Division Director of Inmate Programs and Reentry for the Arizona Department of Corrections. Karen is an Arizona State-Licensed Independent Substance Abuse Counselor and earned certifications from the Management and Leadership Institute. Hellman also attended the Bob Ramsey Executive Education program and has received certifications as a Master Addiction Counselor and NCCAP Counselor. In addition, Karen served as Commissioner on the Parents' Commissioner for Drug Education & Prevention Board of Directors, from 2007 to 2014. "For more than two decades I have watched the positive impact that Televerde has had on the women at Perryville," said Hellman, "I am very excited to finally be able to contribute directly to this important work."

Televerde Foundation's board of directors is comprised of individuals from the business, academic, and volunteer communities. It is the board's purpose to provide counsel and guidance that helps further the foundation's mission to help women impacted by incarceration join and succeed in the global workforce.

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide women impacted by incarceration with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. We seek to enable women to break the cycle of poverty and recidivism by becoming financially independent, positive role models for their children and families, thereby changing the lives of future generations and building stronger communities.

